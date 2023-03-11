Harry Kane double gets Tottenham back on track against Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane double gets Tottenham back on track against Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 5.14pm Updated: March 11 2023, 5.19pm
Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates in their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrates in their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)

A brace from Harry Kane helped Tottenham put a miserable week behind them with an entertaining 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Son Heung-min was also on target for Spurs before Joe Worrall grabbed a late consolation for the visitors and, while Fraser Forster saved a penalty from Andre Ayew in stoppage time, it was a comfortable and much-needed victory for Antonio Conte’s side.

FA Cup and Champions League exits this month have extended the club’s barren run without silverware but this win moved Tottenham six points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League top-four battle and eased the pressure on the non-committal Conte following a costly recent winless run.

Spurs had failed to score in any of their last three matches and Richarlison, despite his explosive post-match interview after Wednesday’s Champions League exit, started with Dejan Kulusevski dropped to the bench.

All eyes were on the £60million forward from the off with the former Everton man still waiting to open his league account for Tottenham.

Richarlison thought that had changed with three minutes played when he fired home after Oliver Skipp’s perfectly-weighted through ball but a lengthy VAR check deemed the striker offside in yet another controversial margin call.

It was reminiscent of what happened to Richarlison against Fulham here in September but the mood in N17 has vastly changed since that early-season optimism.

Disappointment in two cup competitions this month had increased the apathy amongst the fanbase, especially with Conte’s reign seemingly drawing to a close and yet a familiar source provided a timely boost.

Richarlison and then Ben Davies kept the ball alive in the area and January recruit Pedro Porro clipped a wonderful cross into the area that Kane guided beyond Keylor Navas with his head for a 19th-minute opener.

Richarlison starred after a controversial week
Richarlison starred after a controversial week (John Walton/PA)

First-half goals had been a rarity for Tottenham this season but they were being helped by a hospitable opponent who have won only once on the road in the league this campaign.

A second for Spurs and Kane arrived with 35 minutes on the clock, with Richarlison again involved.

Porro chipped into Kane, who played into the path of Richarlison in the area and the forward was brought down by Forest captain Worrall.

Referee Craig Pawson instantly pointed to the spot and Kane fired into the roof of the net from 12-yards to score his first penalty since December’s World Cup miss against France in Qatar.

Harry Kane scored from the spot
Harry Kane scored from the spot (John Walton/PA)

Kane missed a headed chance soon after for his hat-trick but more goals felt out there for the hosts.

Forest boss Steve Cooper did his best to stem the tide with forwards Emmanuel Dennis and Ayew introduced at the break.

It did little to stop Tottenham’s resurgence with Richarlison and Son having shots blocked before they combined for the third.

Richarlison saw one cross cleared but picked out Son at the second time of asking and the South Korean controlled before he slotted into the corner for his 10th goal of a frustrating season.

Forster saved Ayew's late penalty
Forster saved Ayew’s late penalty (John Walton/PA)

Forest had briefly threatened before Son’s effort with Felipe hooking over and Brennan Johnson testing Forster from a tight angle.

Cooper’s woes continued when substitute Chris Wood was forced off with an injury but Navas denied Ben Davies and Son to keep the score respectable before the goal-shy visitors grabbed a consolation.

Worrall headed home at the back post after Felipe’s flick-on from a corner and further drama followed when substitute Kulusevski was penalised for handball inside the area.

Forster managed to save Ayew’s spot-kick and, with Liverpool losing away to Bournemouth earlier in the day, Spurs again have control of the fourth-place scrap.

