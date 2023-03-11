All Dwight! McNeil stars at both ends to ensure another narrow win for Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

All Dwight! McNeil stars at both ends to ensure another narrow win for Everton

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 5.18pm
Dwight McNeil got the only goal (PA)
Dwight McNeil got the only goal (PA)

Dwight McNeil’s goal after just 35 seconds secured another Sean Dyche trademark 1-0 win at Goodison Park as Everton climbed two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone by ending Brentford’s long unbeaten run.

The winger proved effective at both ends of the pitch as his third of the season was accompanied by a second-half goalline clearance as they recorded a third victory by a single goal in four home games.

McNeil’s strike was Everton’s earliest winning goal in the ground’s 131-year history.

Dyche had spoken on Thursday about having to have better game management and a “relentless mentality”.

That was definitely required in the subsequent 90 minutes as the Bees laid siege to Everton’s goal as they sought to keep alive their unbeaten league run, stretching back to October.

Brentford’s club-record top-flight unbeaten streak of 14, set in 1936, was also ended by Everton at Goodison Park and while this could not be considered convincing by the hosts getting points on the board is their priority.

The Toffees went into the game with 22 points from 26 games, the same as last season when they went on to win five of their final 12 league matches to escape relegation in their penultimate match.

Expectations are the bar will not be set as high as the 36 points needed to survive last season but this was an important step towards that as the club had dropped to next-bottom before kick-off after Bournemouth’s win over Liverpool at lunchtime.

Goodison reintroduced the pre-match siren for Z-Cars – absent since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in respect of their Ukrainian left-back Vitalii Mykolenko – to give the crowd a boost but it had an equally uplifting effect on the team as they took the lead inside the first minute.

Winger Demarai Gray, retained as the nominal centre-forward, was released down the right and he played the ball inside for Abdoulaye Doucoure to tee up McNeil to blast home his first goal since October.

Both goalkeepers had unconvincing first halves but the Bees’ David Raya was the shakier of the two as he came for Gray’s hanging free-kick only to be beaten to it by centre-back Michael Keane, whose header drifted agonisingly wide of an empty net.

When Raya palmed away Alex Iwobi’s cross Amadou Onana volleyed over, although he redeemed himself later by deflecting behind Gray’s near-post shot and then sticking out leg for a reflex stop from Iwobi’s shot on the turn from the resulting corner.

It was probably as dominant as Everton had been since a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in October, with midfielder Doucoure finding a lot of space in between the lines and Gray and McNeil’s direct running causing the visitors numerous problems.

However, the hosts finished the half still with only the slenderest of margins after Gray had a goal ruled out when VAR ruled Ethan Pinnock’s clearance had come off the forward’s arm before going in from close range when the video evidence looked inconclusive at best.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, watched by England manager Gareth Southgate, had fumbled a Bryan Mbeumo shot and sketchily punched Ivan Toney’s shot before the break but did well to block Rico Henry’s downward header with his legs early in the second half just before the diving Seamus Coleman headed a cross over his own crossbar.

A deflected Toney free-kick produced a corner, from which McNeil cleared Pinnock’s effort off the line as Doucoure, who had been so good breaking forward, was briefly asked to sit in front of the back four before Tom Davies replaced Onana.

Brentford substitute Kevin Schade, who Everton were interested in signing in January, headed wide as Goodison’s anxiety levels rose as the visitors pressed for a leveller – but the hosts held on to move up to 15th.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented