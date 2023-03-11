Javi Gracia confident Leeds have enough goals in them to stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Javi Gracia confident Leeds have enough goals in them to stay up

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.44pm
Javi Gracia’s side drew with Brighton (Danny Lawson/PA)
Javi Gracia retains belief that Leeds will stay in the Premier League after a 2-2 home draw against Brighton left them in the bottom three.

Leeds dropped into the relegation zone before kick-off at Elland Road after Bournemouth’s surprise win against Liverpool and twice hit back to clinch a crucial point against their high-flying visitors.

Jack Harrison rescued Leeds with a brilliant curling finish. Brighton had regained the lead through his own goal after Patrick Bamford’s superb effort before the interval had cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s header.

When asked if Leeds had enough goals in the team to survive the drop, Gracia said: “Yes I think we are able to do it because today we’ve done it.

“Of course we can improve. If you see the last games and the chances we created, we need to improve.

“But today we scored two goals and I believe in the future we’ll be able to do it as well.”

Leeds’ fans were untypically subdued at kick-off after Bournemouth’s unlikely win saw them leapfrog their side and West Ham out of the relegation zone.

Gracia claimed he was not aware his players had felt any extra pressure.

“I don’t know,” the Spaniard said.

“We didn’t speak about it. To be honest I don’t know. I knew the result, but I don’t know if they (the players) knew it or felt something different.

“What I could feel was that they were really focused on the game and motivated for it.”

Harrison has struggled for his best form in recent weeks and will now hope to have turned a corner.

Gracia added: “I think Jack is an example in many things. He works for the team a lot, defending, attacking, creating chances, scoring goals like today.

“The quality he has is not in doubt for me. He’s a very good player.”

Leeds sit second-bottom in the table, while Brighton have climbed above Fulham into seventh.

The Seagulls spurned two more clear chances in either half, through Mac Allister and substitute Danny Welbeck and head coach Roberto De Zerbi was left disappointed.

De Zerbi said: “I think we lost two points today. We played very well against a good team and I’m really sorry for the result because of the quality of play for the entirety.

“We had many chances to kill the game, to close the game and we have to learn and improve in this part. I have never suffered for a result like today.”

De Zerbi had said pre-match that how his players handled the atmosphere at Elland Road would be a big factor and he was delighted with their response.

“Like lions!” he added. “In terms of mentality we were fantastic. I think in parts of the second half Leeds fans understood the game was very difficult for them.”

