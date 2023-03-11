Sean Dyche delighted for Dwight McNeil as Everton’s progress continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Dyche delighted for Dwight McNeil as Everton’s progress continues

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 6.48pm
Sean Dyche is seeing progress at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Sean Dyche is seeing progress at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche was pleased to see Dwight McNeil’s hard work being rewarded after the winger scored the club’s fastest winner at Goodison Park as his strike after 35 seconds beat Brentford 1-0.

The 23-year-old fired home inside the first minute to end the Bees’ 12-match unbeaten league run and lift his team two points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three.

McNeil, signed by Frank Lampard last season, had been struggling for form prior to the arrival of Dyche – his previous manager at Burnley – and had become a target for fans’ complaints.

However, the forward’s form has improved since starting Dyche’s first match in charge and the last couple of weeks have arguably been his best.

“I think a new manager comes in and I’m a familiar person to him as I gave him his debut,” said Dyche, who has as many wins (three – all 1-0 at home) in his seven matches in charge as Lampard had in 20.

“I am sure he was trying to work for the previous manager but he was still learning and maybe didn’t understand some of the things he was being asked to do but he knows me and my staff.

“I’m pleased for him, I’m pleased to see his work ethic paying him back. He puts a lot of pressure on himself and he’s learning as he gets older to release that pressure.

“He is finding key moments and today he found a moment with a very fine strike.”

Dyche and opposite number Thomas Frank both accepted it was a game of two halves with Everton impressing before the break but the visitors pressing really hard after the interval.

“The first half I thought we were very good. You could argue we should have been further in front with the chances we created,” added Dyche after Demarai Gray had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

“Second half, fair play to them, they came back into it. The only thing I’d say was we gave them too many simple turnovers.

“It’s just another step. We have plenty more steps to go. There are strong signs the mentality is growing.”

Frank felt his side did enough to get at least a point from the game.

“I thought they were better than us first half and we were better than Everton second half,” he said.

“It probably didn’t help conceding a goal after 35 seconds.

“We lost the physical battle, the duels and second balls, set-pieces were not good enough and on the ball we were not that good in quality and decision-making.

“The second half was completely opposite: we created a lot more chances which could easily have given us a well-deserved draw.”

