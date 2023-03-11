Erling Haaland penalty sees Manchester City past resilient Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland penalty sees Manchester City past resilient Crystal Palace

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 7.39pm
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City’s winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City's winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty was enough to earn Manchester City a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Haaland’s league-leading 28th top-flight goal this season was redemption for a squandered opportunity before the break that saw the Norwegian striker fire over the crossbar from close range.

Palace did well to frustrate the visitors for 78 minutes but were undone after Michael Olise brought down Ilkay Gundogan to earn the spot-kick.

Erling Haaland scores Manchester City’s winner from the penalty spot
Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's winner from the penalty spot (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The result snapped a four-game unbeaten streak at home for the hosts, who remain in search of their first win in 2023.

City swiftly took control after kick-off, Rodrigo testing Vicente Guaita with a fierce volleyed effort to force a quick reaction from the Palace keeper before Jack Grealish wound his way through centre and dragged an attempt just wide of the left post.

Wilfried Zaha missed an early opportunity to put Palace ahead when he misfired from close range but from there the Eagles seemed to settle into the contest, and soon had another good chance when Olise collected the ball from inside his own half.

He went on an aggressive run before crossing to Zaha, whose left-footed effort was not sharp enough to beat Manuel Akanji who stepped into the line of fire to make the block.

The hosts did well to defend another City onslaught, Jeffrey Schlupp winning an aerial battle to deny Haaland the chance to nod in an opener.

A Manchester City fan holds up a sign reading
A Manchester City fan holds up a sign in support of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker at Selhurst Park (Zac Goodwin/PA)

City should have gone ahead when Nathan Ake latched onto Silva’s pass and squared to the Norwegian – who began the afternoon with six more goals to his name than Palace had collectively scored all season.

Instead the moment turned into a rare reminder of the striker’s fallibility when he blazed over, and two more scrambling saves from Guaita kept the hosts firmly in the half despite City enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

City had eight attempts before the break to Palace’s two and piled on the pressure after the restart.

They came close to breaking the deadlock after 10 minutes when Grealish won a free-kick in a dangerous position at the edge of the area. Phil Foden stepped up and fired a rocket at goal, forcing another excellent stop from Guaita who dove and pushed the ball past his far post on 57 minutes.

That marked the end of Foden’s evening as he was soon replaced by Julian Alvarez, who tried to make a quick impression when he picked up a fine pass from Silva, pivoting around two Palace shirts at the edge of the area only to became the next City player to instead sky a solid chance to break the deadlock.

City continued to control the pace and flow but Palace remained largely resistant through 77 minutes, when Olise earned the critical punishment.

Haaland stepped up and made no mistake as he fired past Guaita, nearly making it two when he could not head home Grealish’s cross.

Substitute Eberechi Eze missed his moment to make a difference and Zaha’s pass just eluded Naouirou Ahamada as the hosts ran out of time to equalise.

