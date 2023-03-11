Royal Canadian Mounted Police give horse to King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Royal Canadian Mounted Police give horse to King

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 10.01pm
The King meets Noble, the horse gifted to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at The Royal Mews in Windsor (Buckingham Palace/PA)
The King meets Noble, the horse gifted to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at The Royal Mews in Windsor (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The King has been given a horse by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Noble, a seven-year-old black mare, is settling into life at the Royal Mews in Windsor, the Palace said in a statement.

The horse, who stands at 16.2 hands high, toured with the “Mounties” Musical Ride in 2022, where she participated in 90 public performances at 50 different locations in Canada.

Bred and trained in the country, she received her name through the Mounties’ annual Name The Foal contest.

King Charles III receives new horse
Noble is settling into life at the Royal Mews in Windsor (Buckingham Palace/PA)

Charles was said to be “pleased” to meet Noble at the Royal Mews earlier this week.

The move follows a long tradition of the Mounties gifting horses to the royal family.

The relationship between the royals and the force dates back to 1904 when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, making it the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

The Mounties gifted eight horses to Charles’ mother the Queen throughout her reign, starting with Burmese in 1969.

The Queen rode Burmese at Trooping the Colour for 18 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented