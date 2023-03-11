Real Madrid close gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with Espanyol comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Real Madrid close gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with Espanyol comeback win

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 10.43pm
Eder Militao (left) scored in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Espanyol (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Eder Militao (left) scored in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Espanyol (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Real Madrid closed the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a 3-1 home comeback victory over Espanyol.

Joselu put Espanyol ahead after eight minutes but Real, seeking to end a run of three games without a win, fought back as Carlo Ancelotti claimed a 100th league victory in charge of the club.

Vinicius Jr equalised midway through the first half and Eder Militao struck six minutes before the interval.

Marco Asensio’s cool stoppage-time finish sealed matters as Real closed within six points of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

An Iago Aspas double and a Pathe Ciss own goal saw Celta Vigo beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0.

Elche and Real Valladolid drew 1-1 and the contest had a dramatic conclusion after Cyle Larin had given the visitors a fourth-minute lead.

Substitute Tete Morente equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time before Valladolid pair Roque Mesa and Martin Hongla were sent off in quick succession.

Valencia climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 home win against Osasuna. Justin Kluivert struck the 74th-minute winner with Hugo Duro failing to add to the lead in the final moments from the penalty spot.

Bayern Munich opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-3 comeback victory over Bavarian neighbours Augsburg.

Augsburg led through Mergim Berisha after two minutes but Joao Cancelo levelled with his first Bayern goal.

Benjamin Pavard’s brace and a Leroy Sane header put Bayern in command before Berisha scored again from the penalty spot.

Joao Cancelo (right) and Alphonso Davies celebrate
Joao Cancelo (right) scored his first Bayern goal on Saturday (Sven Hoppe/AP)

Alphonso Davies made it 5-2 to Bayern when his scored his first league goal in more than two years, with Irvin Cardona grabbing a late consolation.

Second-placed Dortmund drew 2-2 at Schalke after leading twice.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck gave Dortmund a half-time lead and Raphael Guerreiro was also on target, but Marius Bulter and Kenan Karaman struck for Schalke.

RB Leipzig remain third after Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol scored second-half goals in a 3-0 home victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

There were 1-1 draws between Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin and Mainz.

Napoli extended their Serie A lead to 18 points with a 2-0 victory over sixth-placed Atalanta.

Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock on the hour with a brilliant individual effort and Amir Rrahmani settled matters 13 minutes from time.

Third-placed Lazio were unable to build on last weekend’s win at Napoli as Bologna held them to a goalless draw.

Udinese won 1-0 at Empoli with Rodrigo Becao scoring a 54th-minute winner.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring
Kylian Mbappe was on target again for Paris St Germain (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Kylian Mbappe struck in the final minute as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain edged a 2-1 victory at Brest.

PSG – who were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek – led through Carlos Soler after 37 minutes but Franck Honorat quickly levelled just before the break.

The other game was a goalless affair between Auxerre and Rennes, who stay fifth.

