Mike Pence says his family was endangered by Donald Trump at Capitol riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mike Pence says his family was endangered by Donald Trump at Capitol riot

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 4.11am Updated: March 12 2023, 4.21am
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Niall Carson/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Niall Carson/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former US vice president Mike Pence harshly criticised former president Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year’s election.

“President Trump was wrong,” Mr Pence said during remarks at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and journalists.

“I had no right to overturn the election.

“And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Mr Pence’s remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.

Mr Trump has already declared his candidacy.

Mr Pence has not, but he has been laying the groundwork to run.

In the days leading up to January 6 2021, Mr Trump pressured Mr Pence to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory as he presided over the ceremonial certification of the results.

Mr Pence refused, and when rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanted that they wanted to “hang Mike Pence”.

The House committee that investigated the attack said in its final report that “the President of the United States had riled up a mob that hunted his own vice president”.

With his remarks, Mr Pence solidified his place in a broader debate within the Republican Party over how to view the attack.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for example, recently provided Tucker Carlson with an archive of security camera footage from January 6, which the Fox News host has used to downplay the day’s events and promote conspiracy theories.

Capitol Riot Proud Boys
Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington on January 6 2021 (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” Mr Pence said in his Gridiron Dinner remarks.

“And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has continued to spread lies about his election loss.

He has even spoken in support of the rioters and said he would consider pardoning them if he was re-elected.

Speeches at the Gridiron Dinner are usually humorous affairs, where politicians poke fun at each other, and Mr Pence did plenty of that as well.

US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg (Matt Freed/AP)
US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg (Matt Freed/AP)

He joked that Mr Trump’s ego was so fragile, he wanted his vice president to sing Wind Beneath My Wings, one of the lines is “did you ever know that you’re my hero?”, during their weekly lunches.

He took another shot at Mr Trump over classified documents.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Mr Pence said.

“Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

Even before the dinner was over, Mr Pence was facing criticism for his jokes about Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet member in US history.

Mr Pence mentioned that, despite travel problems that were plaguing Americans, Mr Buttigieg took “maternity leave” after he and his husband adopted newborn twins.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” Mr Pence said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
4
McGill was owned by Graeme Carling.
McGill administrators probe money transfer from Dundee firm to ‘connected’ Graeme Carling business
3
5
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
6
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
7
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
8
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
9
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
10
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

More from The Courier

Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Most fines are not being paid. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
More than half of dog poo fines in Fife unpaid
Half of the fines issued by Angus Council over the last 12 months have not been paid. Image: Jason Hedges
Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year
Only three fines were paid in Dundee last year. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DDC Thomson
Just three dog fouling fines paid in Dundee last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented