Impact of Silicon Valley Bank collapse felt across the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Impact of Silicon Valley Bank collapse felt across the world

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 5.39am
A person walks toward an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
A person walks toward an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank is causing shockwaves around the world.

From winemakers in California to start-ups across the Atlantic Ocean, companies are scrambling to figure out how to manage their finances after their bank suddenly shut down on Friday.

The meltdown means distress not only for businesses but also for all their workers whose paycheques may get tied up in the chaos.

California governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday that he is talking with the White House to help “stabilise the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people’s livelihoods, and the entire innovation ecosystem that has served as a tent pole for our economy”.

US customers with less than 250,000 US dollars in the bank can count on insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Regulators are trying to find a buyer for the bank in hopes customers with more than that can be made whole.

That includes customers like Circle, a big player in the cryptocurrency industry.

It said it has about 3.3 billion US dollars of the roughly 40 billion US dollars in reserves for its USDC coin at SVB.

That caused USD Coin’s value, which tries to stay firmly at $1, to briefly plunge below 87 cents Saturday.

It later rose back above 97 cents, according to CoinDesk.

Across the Atlantic, start-up companies woke up Saturday to find SVB’s UK business will stop making payments or accepting deposits.

The Bank of England said late on Friday that it will put Silicon Valley Bank UK in its insolvency procedure, which will pay out eligible depositors up to £170,000 (204,544 US dollars) for joint accounts “as quickly as possible”.

“We know that there are a large number of start-ups and investors in the ecosystem who have significant exposure to SVB UK and will be very concerned,” Dom Hallas, executive director of Coadec, which represents British start-ups, said on Twitter.

He cited “concern and panic”.

The Bank of England said SVB UK’s assets would be sold to pay creditors.

It is not just start-ups feeling the pain.

The bank’s collapse is having an effect on another important California industry: fine wines.

Silicon Valley Bank
Cabernet Sauvignon grapes are seen on the vine in California (Eric Rosberg/File/AP)

It has been an influential lender to vineyards since the 1990s.

“This is a huge disappointment,” said winemaker Jasmine Hirsch, the general manager of Hirsch Vineyards in California’s Sonoma County.

Ms Hirsch said she expects her business will be fine.

But she has worried about the broader effects for smaller vintners looking for lines of credit to plant new vines.

“They really understand the wine business,” Ms Hirsch said.

“The disappearance of this bank, as one of the most important lenders, is absolutely going to have an effect on the wine industry, especially in an environment where interest rates have gone up.”

In Seattle, Shelf Engine chief executive Stefan Kalb found himself immersed in emergency meetings devoted to figuring how to meet payroll instead of focusing on his start-up company’s business of helping grocers manage their food orders.

“It’s been a brutal day. We literally have every single penny in Silicon Valley Bank,” Mr Kalb said on Friday, pegging the deposit amount that is now tied up at millions of dollars.

He is filing a claim for the 250,000 US dollar limit, but that will not be enough to keep paying Shelf Engine’s 40 employees for long.

That could force him into a decision about whether to begin furloughing employees until the mess is cleaned up.

“I’m just hoping the bank gets sold during the weekend,” Mr Kalb said.

Tara Fung, co-founder and chief executive of tech startup Co:Create that helps launch digital loyalty and rewards programs, said her firm uses multiple banks besides Silicon Valley Bank so was able switch over its payroll and vendor payments to another bank Friday.

Ms Fung said her firm chose the bank as a partner because it is the “gold standard for tech firms and banking partnerships”, and she was upset that some people seemed to be gloating about its failure and unfairly tying it to doubts about cryptocurrency ventures.

San Francisco-based employee performance management company Confirm.com was among the Silicon Valley Bank depositors that rushed to pull their money out before regulators seized the bank.

Co-founder David Murray credits an email from one of Confirm’s venture capital investors, which urged the company to withdraw its funds “immediately,” citing signs of a run on the bank.

Such actions accelerated the flight of cash, which led to the bank’s collapse.

“I think a lot of founders were sharing the logic that, you know, there’s no downside to pulling up the money to be safe,” Mr Murray said.

“And so we all did that, hence the bank run.”

Silicon Valley Bank
An FDIC sign is posted on a window at a Silicon Valley Bank branch (Peter Morgan/AP)

The US government needs to act more quickly to stanch further damage, said Martin Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur who has investments across the tech industry and Silicon Valley.

One of his companies, Overture Life, which employs about 50 people, had some 1.5 million US dollars in deposits in the financially embattled bank but can rely on other holdings elsewhere to meet payroll.

But other companies have high percentages of their cash in Silicon Valley Bank, and they need access to more than the amount protected by the FDIC.

“If the government allows people to take at least half of the money they have in Silicon Valley Bank next week, I think everything will be fine,” Mr Varsavsky said.

“But if they stick to the 250,000 US dollars, it will be an absolute disaster in which so many companies won’t be able to meet payroll.”

Andrew Alexander, a calculus teacher at a private San Francisco high school that uses Silicon Valley Bank, was not overly worried.

His next paycheque is not scheduled for another two weeks, and he is confident many of the issues can be resolved by then.

But he worries for friends whose livelihoods are more deeply intertwined with the tech industry and Silicon Valley.

“I have a lot of friends in the startup world who are just like terrified,” Mr Alexander said, “and I really feel for them.

“It’s pretty scary for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
4
McGill was owned by Graeme Carling.
McGill administrators probe money transfer from Dundee firm to ‘connected’ Graeme Carling business
3
5
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
6
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
7
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
8
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
9
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
10
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

More from The Courier

Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Most fines are not being paid. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
More than half of dog poo fines in Fife unpaid
Half of the fines issued by Angus Council over the last 12 months have not been paid. Image: Jason Hedges
Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year
Only three fines were paid in Dundee last year. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DDC Thomson
Just three dog fouling fines paid in Dundee last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented