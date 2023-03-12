Eric Dier hopes Tottenham can use experience to their advantage in top-four race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eric Dier hopes Tottenham can use experience to their advantage in top-four race

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 11.09am
Eric Dier with Tottenham team-mate Richarlison after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)
Eric Dier with Tottenham team-mate Richarlison after Saturday's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)

Eric Dier has called on Tottenham to use their experience of last season’s successful push for a top-four finish to help them get back in the Champions League.

Spurs put a disastrous week behind them with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday after Harry Kane’s brace was followed up by a second-half strike from Son Heung-min.

FA Cup and Champions League exits this month had increased the pressure on boss Antonio Conte, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, but with 11 Premier League fixtures left Tottenham have the chance of a second consecutive fourth-place finish under the Italian.

“Obviously missing that last game (through suspension) definitely hurt,” Dier told SpursPlay.

“Those are the types of games you want to play in, but that’s football. It was nice for us to get back out there with a win and hopefully we can move on from here.

“We have to take the experience from last season and use it to our advantage.

“You know what the Premier League is like, they’ll be bumps along the way but we’ve got to try and give everything for these 11 games. We’ve got to try and give everything as a squad and as a club.

“Yeah, obviously Wednesday (against AC Milan) was a huge disappointment but at the same time it is a good motivation for us to push for that top four because those are the nights you want to be involved in football.”

A first-half double from Kane put Tottenham in control before Son grabbed his 10th goal of a below-par campaign shortly after the break.

Forest were much improved in the second half and Fraser Forster had to make key saves to deny Serge Aurier and Emmanuel Dennis before the back-up goalkeeper was partly at fault for Joe Worrall’s late consolation effort.

Forster, who has impressed since Hugo Lloris’ injury last month, atoned for his error with a fine penalty save from Andre Ayew in stoppage time to continue his fine recent form.

Dier added: “I think Fraser has made a lot of great saves recently. It is never easy to come in and to play as the second-choice keeper.

“You never know when that might happen. It comes out of nowhere and then (you have) to be in every game.

“He’s obviously got a lot of experience and he is a very assuring presence back there, so I’m very happy for him.”

Andre Ayew misses a penalty
Andre Ayew missed a penalty (John Walton/PA)

Forest manager Steve Cooper was left disappointed their second-half rally was too little too late.

“First-half performance is really where the game was won and lost,” he said.

“I felt we didn’t compete well enough. Regardless of formation and players you play, those things don’t matter if you are not competing. I didn’t like us in the duals, in the one-v-ones and in the tackles.

“If anything the disallowed goal should have been the warning sign but we just weren’t good enough in the first half.”

