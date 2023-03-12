Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 1.51pm
Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in (Brice Tucker/The Flint Journal/AP)
Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in (Brice Tucker/The Flint Journal/AP)

A second mass shooting has pushed Democrats in Michigan to push for changes to gun laws.

Forty three-year-old Anthony McRae open fired on the Michigan State University campus on the night of February 13, killing three students and wounding five more.

He was armed with two handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition

The mass shooting has pushed Michigan Democrats, who had already planned to prioritise changes to gun laws, into action.

Democrats are expected to bring a sweeping 11-bill gun safety package before the Michigan legislature this week.

Responding to two mass school shootings in 15 months, the party’s leaders say it is only the beginning of gun reform in the state.

“Nothing is off the table,” said Democratic state senator  Rosemary Bayer, who leads the firearm safety group.

“But every state has a culture. So I think we’re trying to be conscious of Michigan and how we do things.”

Michigan state representative Brenda Carter and state senator Rosemary Bayer join hands during a news conference to call for gun reform, (Al Goldis/PA)

The package aims to establish safe storage laws, universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws.

Politicians will consider the package less than three years after protesters armed with guns entered the statehouse.

“Tyrannical government, like we’re witnessing here today, is why the Second Amendment is here in the first place,” Republican representative Angela Rigas said on the House floor as Democrats voted to approve universal background checks last week.

The bills were introduced in the days following the shooting at Michigan State University.

Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter for four hours while police hunted for McRae who – when confronted by police – killed himself near his Lansing home.

Students killed in the shooting were Arielle Anderson, 19; Brian Fraser, 20; and Alexandria Verner, 20, all of suburban Detroit.

Much of the package was drawn up by Democrats nearly 15 months ago following a shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others injured.

The bills saw little movement with Republicans controlling the House and Senate.

But now, with Democrats in full control of state government for the first time in decades, the bills quickly came before House and Senate committees earlier this month.

Gun violence survivors and the families of victims packed committee meeting rooms and gave evidence to politicians.

“I’m not asking for your pity. I’m asking for your change,” Oxford High School senior Reina St Juliana told lawmakers during a hearing on March 2.
Ms St Juliana’s younger sister, Hana, was killed in the Oxford shooting.

Krista Grettenberger attended a hearing Wednesday to tell politicians about a phone call she received February 13, from her 21-year-old son, MSU student Troy Forbush.

“My son called my cellphone and said: ‘I love you mom. I’ve been shot. There’s a shooter,’” Ms Grettenberger said. her son was critically injured in the shooting, but survived.

“We are victim of a failed system that can’t keep guns from those who aim to inflict devastating harm,” she said.

Michigan law requires someone buying firearms such as rifles or shotguns to be 18 years or older and at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer.

Certain licenses allow 18-year-olds to purchase handguns from private sellers.

Police said they found dozens of rounds of ammunition on McRae, the MSU shooter, in addition to two handguns that were legally purchased but never registered.

Representative Elissa Slotkin (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Legislation passed in the House on Wednesday would address that loophole, shifting the responsibility to perform the background check and register the firearm with police onto the seller.

Democrats say safe storage and red flag laws could have stopped the Oxford attack.

“The whole story of Oxford was this kid just grabbed his parents’ gun and took it to school and it wasn’t locked up. There was no safe, there was no gun lock. There was no check on this kid,” said representative Elissa Slotkin, who represents East Lansing.

The student accused in the shooting when he was just 15, Ethan Crumbley, has pleaded guilty to killing four fellow students and wounding seven other people using a gun that he said was purchased by his father.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making the gun accessible to their son and failing to reasonably care for Ethan when he showed signs of mental distress.

Ms Bayer said she expects legislation implementing universal background checks and safe storage laws to quickly make it through the state Senate, but that Democrats are “still working on” red flag laws.

Republicans argue that current gun laws need to be better enforced, not altered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…
The crash took place on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented