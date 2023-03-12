Leandro Trossard stars as Arsenal go five points clear at top with win at Fulham By Press Association March 12 2023, 4.21pm Updated: March 12 2023, 4.35pm Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham (Adam Davy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]