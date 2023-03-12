He is capable of great things – Eddie Howe talks up striker Alexander Isak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

He is capable of great things – Eddie Howe talks up striker Alexander Isak

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 8.13pm
Alexander Isak (right) opened the scoring against Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak (right) opened the scoring against Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is convinced there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak as he comes to terms with Newcastle’s high-octane brand of football.

The Magpies’ £60million frontman scored his fourth goal for the club in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves at St James’ Park after being preferred to Callum Wilson, who had been laid low by illness during the week.

Asked about his contribution, head coach Howe said: “Everything that a centre-forward needs, I think he has. He has pace, technique, strength, and then the goal pleases me because it’s not necessarily his trademark, but he needs to score all different types of goals.

“It was a really good ball in and a really good header. I think he’s capable of great things – it’s up to us now to keep him in a good place and feed him in the right areas.”

Isak made way 68 minutes into a tooth-and-nail scrap after fulfilling Howe’s instruction to run himself into the ground, with the Newcastle boss later clarifying his pre-match comments about the Sweden international not yet being ready to play 90 minutes on a regular basis.

Howe, who confirmed January signing Anthony Gordon is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, said: “He’s fit to play 90 minutes for another team.

“There’s no concern over his fitness. I need to clear this up: it’s fit to play 90 minutes how I want him to play and what I demand from my players.

“That’s no slight on him, that’s just him adjusting to the league and to my style of play. He is very, very fit and he’s got a little bit more to go to be 90-minute fit for us, but that’s because we demand so much from our players. That’s no slight on him at all.

“I thought he was very impressive and showed what his game is all about with his pace and technique. The goal is a traditional Newcastle number nine finish and I’m delighted he scored that type of goal.”

While Isak caught the eye, it was substitute Miguel Almiron’s 11th goal of the season which clinched victory 11 minutes from time after fellow substitute Hwang Hee-chan had threatened to ruin Newcastle’s day with a 70th-minute equaliser.

Isak had headed the home side into a 26th-minute lead, but did so minutes after keeper Nick Pope appeared to bring down Raul Jimenez inside the penalty area after miscontrolling a back-pass.

However, he avoided a second red card in three games as referee Andy Madley waved play on and VAR official Tony Harrington agreed, much to the visitors’ anger and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui’s disbelief.

Asked if his side should have been awarded a penalty, Lopetegui said: “Yes. For me, it was very, very, very clear – and not only a penalty, maybe a red card.

“But he [Madley] didn’t whistle for a penalty and the VAR doesn’t go to the referee, I don’t know why. But it was a pity.

“After we had to push a lot against a fantastic team. We deserved more, that’s true, but we didn’t get a penalty. Today it was very clear.

“VAR maybe can help more in this case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…
The crash took place on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented