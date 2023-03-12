Pep Guardiola: City’s experience of winning title counts for nothing this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola: City’s experience of winning title counts for nothing this season

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 10.31pm
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not believe his side’s past Premier League-winning experience will help them win this season’s title chase (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not believe his side’s past Premier League-winning experience will help them win this season’s title chase (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Pep Guardiola spurned suggestions that Manchester City’s four Premier League trophies in five seasons will give them an advantage in the title race.

Erling Haaland’s spot-kick secured City a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday to ensure Guardiola’s men kept pace with leaders Arsenal, on course for their first title since 2003-04.

Boss Guardiola, however, remained unconvinced by the notion that City’s winning ways over the past half-decade will give them the edge as they look to unseat the Gunners in the business end of the season.

He said: “Listen, if experience works the team who wins the previous season will win every single season. Experience in sport is a new challenge.

Erling Haaland's spot kick made the difference as City beat Palace 1-0
Erling Haaland’s second-half spot-kick made the difference as City beat Palace 1-0 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Look, Liverpool (on Saturday) lost to Bournemouth. A few months ago (they won) 9-0, you know everything is so difficult.

“What they have done is the past. You have to do it again, because football is unpredictable. Nobody expects, many things happen in football that people take for granted or guarantee and it is not the truth. The reality is that still we are there.”

Guardiola suggested Arsenal’s best crack at a Premier League title since the Invincibles’ unbeaten run could in fact be giving the Gunners extra fuel as they look forward to the final stretch – including a trip to the Etihad on April 26 – before the campaign closes.

“Arsenal are still the favourites because they are up front. They have for many years not won the Premier League, they give you this extra that helps you win games in (1991), 1998,” said Guardiola, reflecting on Arsenal’s past Premier League title in 1997-98 and Football League First Division trophy in 1990-91.

“That is something they have that we don’t have, because we won back-to-back two times. That’s why, when people say ‘what about Europe, about the team, about the season?’, after two times back-to-back in which one team have had 50 points in the first (half of the season), still we are there.

“Normally in this country, when you win a lot and you don’t start the season well, or someone is a bit better, you drop it. You are not this consistent.

“Still we are there. This is the best ‘trophy’, and compliment, that we can have. I don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season, but still they know that we want to be there. And we will fight to be there, and this is great.”

Haaland’s penalty at Selhurst Park extended his Premier League-leading tally to 28 goals and 34th across all competitions.

Manchester City celebrate
Palace are out of form (Zac Goodwin/PA)

That is seven more than opponents Crystal Palace – who remain winless in 2023 – have collectively managed to net all season, with the Eagles unable to register a shot on target in their last three matches.

Palace have also failed to score in 12 of their 26 Premier League contests and increasingly face the threat of slipping deeper into the trenches of the relegation battle.

Manager Patrick Vieira said: “This is the reality. It’s important to be more consistent overall in our game, how to defend well and how to create more chances to score those goals that we need.

“But yes, of course we are part of the nine teams who will have to fight and to win games to stay in the Premier League.”

