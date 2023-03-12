Dog whose tail ‘never stops wagging’ crowned best in show at Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dog whose tail ‘never stops wagging’ crowned best in show at Crufts

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 10.35pm
Orca with her trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Orca with her trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)

A lagotto romagnolo who “never stops wagging” her tail has been crowned best in show at the 2023 Crufts dog show in the first ever win for the breed.

Four-year-old Orca beat more than 19,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday at the NEC in Birmingham.

According to dog welfare and training body The Kennel Club, the breed is “lively and affectionate” with a “unique talent” for truffle hunting thanks to its strong sense of smell.

It is the first time a lagotto romagnolo has won Crufts.

Orca’s handler, Javier Gonzalez Mendikote from Croatia, drove 25 hours to get to the dog show, and said: “I have worked for the last 20 years to achieve something like this in my life.

“So I think it’s really special and even more… with Orca.”

The audience heard that she “never stops wagging” her tail.

Asked what he thinks the response will be like back home, Mr Mendikote said: “I’m sure we will have a huge party.”

Orca and Javier Gonzalez Mendikote
Orca with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote (Joe Giddens/PA)

The handler added that he believes the win is “really important” for the breed, which is becoming more popular in the UK and the US.

One of Orca’s owners, Ante Lucin, said: “This is the first lagotto romagnolo to win at Crufts, so this is so great for the breed.”

The owner went on: “We know she is a little superstar but this is beyond all expectations. I was crying too much watching from the seats, it was very emotional.

“Orca is everything you could ever want in a dog, she is happy and healthy – and as everybody saw, her tail never stops wagging.”

Orca
Orca during the show (Joe Giddens/PA)

On its website, The Kennel Club says “lagotto” is an Italian dialect word for “curly coated duck retriever” and Romagne was the district in northern Italy where the breed was developed.

Orca was the winner of the gundog group earlier in the show, a category that evaluates dogs originally trained to find live game.

Crufts show manager Vanessa McAlpine said: “Tonight’s final has been a fantastic way to end another triumphant year for Crufts.

“Congratulations to Orca who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the coveted best in show award alongside her handler, Javier. The pair are very deserving winners and it was clear to see their strong relationship together in the ring.”

An old English sheepdog known as Blondie, who earlier won the pastoral group, was named reserve dog.

An Irish wolfhound called Paris, owned by The Real Thing lead singer Chris Amoo, won the Channel 4 people’s vote.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…
The crash took place on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Dundee: Job and volunteer opportunities announced
Theatre-maker Jenna Watt's first book has been longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.
Highland Book Prize nod for author with a love of the land
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented