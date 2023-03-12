Scottie Scheffler back on top of the world after Players Championship triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottie Scheffler back on top of the world after Players Championship triumph

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 11.05pm Updated: March 12 2023, 11.21pm
Scottie Scheffler triumphed at the Players Championship (Eric Gay/AP Photo)
Scottie Scheffler triumphed at the Players Championship (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

Scottie Scheffler produced a commanding performance to regain the world number one spot with a five-shot victory at the Players Championship.

The American responded to a strong challenge from Englishman Tyrrell Hatton to shoot a final-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday and win with a score of 17 under.

Scheffler effectively secured victory with a run of five successive birdies from the eighth.

Hatton finished second on 12 under after a superb 65 that featured seven birdies in a course record-equalling back nine of 29.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland and American Tom Hoge finished on 10 under with Hideki Matsuyama, who briefly threatened Scheffler, on nine under.

Scheffler, who now supplants Jon Rahm at the top of the world rankings, had begun the day with a two-shot lead and was relieved to complete the job.

He said on Sky Sports: “I did a really good job of staying patient, not trying to force things, and then I got hot in the middle of the round and tried to put things away as quickly as I could.

“The final stretch was pretty tough, especially with how windy it was getting. The shots on 17 were challenging. I am very thankful, relieved and a bit tired.”

