Clinton and Adams to share recollections of 1998 deal at New York event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Clinton and Adams to share recollections of 1998 deal at New York event

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.05am
Bill Clinton greeting Gerry Adams (PA)
Bill Clinton greeting Gerry Adams (PA)

Former US president Bill Clinton and the ex-leader of Sinn Fein are set to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Gerry Adams is taking part in the event in New York next month organised by Irish American organisations.

Event coordinator Marty Glennon said Irish America has been “steadfast” in support of the peace agreement.

“Twenty-five years ago, Irish America united in the pursuit of peace and justice. The Good Friday Agreement was signed, and a new chapter in Irish history was written,” he said.

“Irish America has been steadfast in their support of the Agreement and peace.

“We look back with pride, and we look to the future with optimism and hope that we realize fully the promise of the agreement.”

Among the organisations taking part includes the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, James Connolly Labour Coalition, Brehon Law Society and Friends of Sinn Fein.

LAOH president Marilyn Madigan said: “Irish-American trade unionists stand on the shoulders of a great generation of labour leaders, who contributed mightily toward peace and justice  in the north of Ireland.

“We celebrate the 25th anniversary of the GFA and look forward to its full realisation, a reunited 32-county Irish Republic.”

Cathy Stanton, Brehon Law Society president, Nassau County, said: “The Good Friday agreement is a shining example of what can be accomplished if all parties truly share a desire for peace. But the desire for peace is not enough.

“The agreement is reminder of what still needs to be done to truly realise the dream for a united Ireland.”

Mark Guilfoyle, Friends of Sinn Fein president, added: “We look back with pride to the events of April 1998 and to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Ireland is changing, and the agreement endures as we navigate a peaceful and democratic pathway to a new and united Ireland.

“Irish Americans will remain in lock step with the wishes of the people of Ireland.”

The event will take place in New York on April 3. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Big Mac was spiked': Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines
Ronnie Samson (and his nephew Gray Menzies) on Lochee Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What do Dundonians think about latest Lochee cycle lane plans?
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
EXCLUSIVE: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
NHS dentists Fife
Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing 'ticking time bomb'
Craig Huddart, Rocket Group co-founder, is excited about the new Dundee office. Image: Rocket Group.
Dundee jobs boost as growing archaeology group to open city office
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented