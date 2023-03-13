Avanti West Coast launches innovative discounted ticket scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Avanti West Coast has become the latest train operator to trial discounted tickets as the rail sector struggles to bring passenger numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

The company is offering cheaper fares on certain routes to people who can be more flexible with their journey times.

It comes a month after Southern began selling cut-price tickets to lure commuters back on Mondays and Fridays while Transport Secretary Mark Harper recently announced fares on some LNER services will vary based on demand.

The number of journeys made on Britain’s railways remains around a fifth below pre-Covid levels, resulting in billions of pounds in lost revenue each year.

Avanti West Coast’s Superfare scheme involves customers buying a ticket for a particular date and specifying they want to travel in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Around 24 hours before their journey, Avanti West Coast will match ticket-holders to a quieter service and inform them of their departure time.

Tickets are available for single journeys between London and Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston.

They must be booked between seven and 21 days in advance. Fares are fixed at between £12 and £22. Railcard discounts do not apply.

The initiative is being trialled until the end of July.

The scheme offers cheaper fares on certain routes to people who can be more flexible with their journey times (West Coast Partnership/PA)

Avanti West Coast executive director for commercial Sarah Copley said: “Superfare tickets are aimed at customers who can be more flexible with their journeys.

“Not only does it provide a cheaper option, but it’s also quick and easy.

“We want to give our customers more cost-effective ticketing options in an innovative way when travelling with us, as well as encouraging more people to take the train.”

Rail fares in England and Wales rose by an average of up to 5.9% earlier this month.

It was the largest annual rise for 11 years.

– Avanti West Coast’s discounted tickets must be booked through

https://avantisuperfare.co.uk