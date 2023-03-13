Parents who co-sleep with babies need safety advice, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parents who co-sleep with babies need safety advice, experts warn

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.05am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Leading experts are calling for parents to be given safety advice about co-sleeping with their babies after research revealed that most do it at some point.

A poll of 3,402 new parents for the charity Lullaby Trust, which raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), found nine in 10 parents have slept alongside their baby, but only four in 10 have been advised by a health professional how to reduce the risk of cot death.

More than 40% of parents admitted they had fallen asleep with their baby in a potentially dangerous way, such as on a sofa or in an armchair, which can increase the risk of SIDS by up to 50 times.

It comes as a new report from academics including from the University of Oxford found more needed to be done to raise awareness of safe sleeping practices.

It called for open conversations between parents and professionals, and looked in particular at how these messages can be conveyed to deprived communities.

Data suggests 42% of sudden infant deaths occur in deprived neighbourhoods, compared with 8% in the least deprived.

The Lullaby Trust said there needed to be much more information for parents, as it stressed the need to co-sleep as safely as possible.

If parents co-sleep, the charity says they should keep pillows and adult bedding away from the baby plus any other items that could cover their head or cause them to overheat.

Babies should sleep on their backs, other children or pets should not be brought into bed, and parents should ensure babies cannot get trapped, wedged or fall out of bed.

Babies should also not fall asleep with a parent on the sofa or in armchairs.

Extra dangers are posed if parents drink alcohol, smoke or have a premature or low birthweight baby.

The Lullaby Trust poll found fewer than one in 10 (9%) parents who currently co-sleep with their baby had decided to do so before their baby was born.

More than half had fallen asleep in bed with their baby by accident, with 40% having done so more than once.

Jenny Ward, chief executive of the Lullaby Trust, said: “Co-sleeping needs to be discussed with all families.

“It is really important that parents feel able to have open conversations about co-sleeping with health professionals so they get the right advice.

“Most parents will co-sleep at some point, whether this is planned or unintentional.

“Simply telling parents not to co-sleep, or not discussing co-sleeping at all means that a lot of families could miss out on vital safer sleep advice that would help to reduce the risk of SIDS for their baby.”

Data from the National Child Mortality Database shows that, of all 6,503 infant and child deaths occurring between April 2019 and March 2021 in England, 30% occurred suddenly and unexpectedly and, of these, 64% had no immediately apparent cause. Overall 126 babies were certified as SIDS deaths.

Around half of babies who die from SIDS are co-sleeping with an adult or older sibling at the time of death, 60% of deaths occur when co-sleeping was unplanned and at least 92% are in hazardous circumstances, such as sleeping on a sofa or with a premature baby.

