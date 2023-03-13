What the papers say – March 13 By Press Association March 13 2023, 12.25am Updated: March 13 2023, 1.05am A stock image of a pile of newspapers including The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Sun. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The front pages are dominated by Gary Lineker and the BBC, with reports that the two parties may be close to a deal that would end the standoff. The Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Times, The Guardian, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the i all report on a potential truce which would see Lineker back in the Match Of The Day presenting seat. Tomorrow's front page: Back Of The Net? #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/UG7BQW3nEl pic.twitter.com/jSUf7nyafu— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 12, 2023 On tomorrow's front page: BBC bosses are due to reveal a deal that will let tweet-row star Gary Lineker back on Match of the Dayhttps://t.co/lySU69tTsq pic.twitter.com/fIf4Vp5FpV— The Sun (@TheSun) March 12, 2023 The Times: BBC bosses seek truce to get Lineker back onside #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RO7f4ljBM7— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 Guardian front page, Monday 13 March 2023: BBC bosses in race to end Lineker standoff and avoid staff rebellion pic.twitter.com/5A91YLT4zx— The Guardian (@guardian) March 12, 2023 Daily Mail: Will BBC do Lineker deal today to end TV stand-off? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/igTInZ6Dsj— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 Daily Telegraph: Lineker set to return as BBC bosses back down #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zpiICyto1r— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 i: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G3rcRzfLtn— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 The Metro reports on Lineker being “muzzled for now”. Metro: Lineker muzzled for now #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2OpFmPVoiz— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 The Daily Express reports on the Home Secretary telling police that they must focus on solving crime and protecting free speech instead of investigating “woke” complaints. Daily Express: Free Speech front page #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SpnvknBlxn— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 The Financial Times focusses on the Chancellor’s efforts to provide a cash-flow lifeline to the UK-based tech businesses hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 13 March https://t.co/AnlKKsVrYX pic.twitter.com/8BKVeTxf1b— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 12, 2023 The Independent is reporting that more than £1 billion of taxpayers’ money has been used to send top executives on top-up courses. Independent digital front page: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k9mCZ0Pixe— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 12, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close