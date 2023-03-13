US and UK bid to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US and UK bid to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 9.35am Updated: March 13 2023, 10.55am
A Silicon Valley Bank branch in Frankfurt (AP)
A Silicon Valley Bank branch in Frankfurt (AP)

Governments in the UK and US have taken extraordinary steps to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank – even as another major bank was shut down.

The UK Treasury and the Bank of England announced that they had facilitated the sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, ensuring the security of £6.7 billion of deposits.

British officials worked throughout the weekend to find a buyer for the UK subsidiary of the California-based bank.

Its collapse is the second-largest bank failure in history.

US regulators also worked all weekend to try to find a buyer. Those efforts appeared to have failed on Sunday, but American officials assured all depositors that they could access all their money quickly.

The announcement came amid fears that the factors that caused the bank based in Santa Clara, California, to fail could spread.

In a sign of how fast the financial bleeding was occurring, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed and was being seized on Sunday. At more than 110 billion dollars (£91.3 billion) in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in US history.

The near-financial crisis left Asian markets jittery as trading began on Monday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 1.6% in morning trading, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.4%. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite increased 0.3%.

In an effort to shore up confidence in the banking system, the US Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said on Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients would be protected and able to access their money.

They also announced steps that are intended to protect the bank’s customers and prevent additional bank runs.

The agencies said in a joint statement: “This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.”

Under the plan, depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including those whose holdings exceed the 250,000 dollar (£207,000) insurance limit, will be able to access their money on Monday.

Also Sunday, another beleaguered bank, First Republic Bank, announced that it had bolstered its financial health by gaining access to funding from the US Fed and JPMorgan Chase.

In a separate announcement, the Fed announced an expansive emergency lending programme that is intended to prevent a wave of bank runs that would threaten the stability of the banking system and the economy as a whole.

Signature Bank
A Signature Bank branch (AP)

US Fed officials characterised the scheme as akin to what central banks have done for decades: Lend freely to the banking system so that customers would be confident that they could access their accounts whenever needed.

The lending facility will allow banks that need to raise cash to pay depositors to borrow that money from the Fed, rather than having to sell Treasuries and other securities to raise the money.

Silicon Valley Bank had been forced to dump some of its Treasuries at at a loss to fund its customers’ withdrawals. Under the Fed’s new programme, banks can post those securities as collateral and borrow from the emergency facility.

The US Treasury has set aside 25 billion dollars (£20.8 billion) to offset any losses incurred under the Fed’s emergency lending facility. Fed officials said, however, that they do not expect to have to use any of that money, given that the securities posted as collateral have a very low risk of default.

Analysts said the Fed’s programme should be enough to calm financial markets.

“Monday will surely be a stressful day for many in the regional banking sector, but today’s action dramatically reduces the risk of further contagion,” economists at Jefferies, an investment bank, said in a research note.

Though Sunday’s steps marked the most extensive government intervention in the banking system since the 2008 financial crisis, its actions are relatively limited compared with what was done 15 years ago.

The two failed banks themselves have not been rescued, and taxpayer money has not been provided to the banks.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday evening as he boarded Air Force One back to Washington that he would speak about the bank situation on Monday. In a statement, Mr Biden also said he was “firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again”.

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden vowed to tighten regulations (AP)

Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than 200 billion dollars (£166 billion) in assets, on Friday when it experienced a traditional run on the bank where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. It is the second-largest bank failure in US history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

Some prominent Silicon Valley executives feared that if Washington did not rescue the failed bank, customers would make runs on other financial institutions in the coming days.

Stock prices plunged over the last few days at other banks that cater to technology companies, including First Republic Bank and PacWest Bank.

Silicon Valley Bank began its slide into insolvency when its customers – largely technology companies that needed cash as they struggled to get financing – started withdrawing their deposits.

The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals, leading to the largest failure of a US financial institution since the height of the financial crisis.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed to rising interest rates, which have been increased by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, as the core problem for Silicon Valley Bank. Many of its assets, such as bonds or mortgage-backed securities, lost market value as rates climbed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
A Silicon Valley Bank branch in Frankfurt (AP)
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented