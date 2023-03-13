Nepal’s newly-elected president takes oath of office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nepal’s newly-elected president takes oath of office

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 11.31am Updated: March 13 2023, 11.47am
Outgoing President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, right, congratulates Nepal’s newly elected president Ram Chandra Poudel (AP)
Outgoing President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, right, congratulates Nepal's newly elected president Ram Chandra Poudel (AP)

Nepal’s newly elected president – the third since the Himalayan nation abolished its centuries-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic – has taken the oath of office in Kathmandu.

Ram Chandra Poudel was elected on Thursday by members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies.

Top officials, diplomats and parliament members lined up to congratulate the new president at the ceremony where the military band played national songs and delivered a salute.

Outgoing President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, having completed her maximum two terms in office, passed the position on immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

The president is largely a figurehead with little political power. However, the election triggered a feud among partners in the governing alliance headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who took office in December after a hung parliament left a fragile coalition government.

New president
Ram Chandra Poudel was elected on Thursday (AP)

Mr Dahal backed Mr Poudel, who is also now the supreme commander of the Nepalese army, angering his main coalition partner, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), which backed Subash Chandra Nembang, its own candidate.

The party has since pulled out of the coalition, threatening Mr Dahal’s control.

Mr Dahal has since lost the support of three key political parties that were part of his initial coalition government, and must seek a vote of confidence in parliament later in March to continue in power.

There was no clear explanation of why Mr Dahal decided to back the opposition candidate and endanger his alliance, but struggles for power among the main political parties are common.

The country has had eight different governments in the past 10 years.

