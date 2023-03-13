Bank stocks tumble but others rise on interest rate hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank stocks tumble but others rise on interest rate hopes

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 2.19pm Updated: March 13 2023, 5.57pm
A stock exchange trader observes the price development at the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt (dpa via AP)
A stock exchange trader observes the price development at the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt (dpa via AP)

Bank stocks were continuing to drop on Monday as Wall Street worried about what may be next to topple following the second and third largest bank failures in US history.

But much of the rest of the market was rising on hopes the fear will force the US Federal Reserve to take it easier on its economy-rattling hikes to interest rates.

The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in midday trading after charging back from an early drop of 1.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145 points, or 0.5%, at 32,055, as of 11.35am Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.

Silicon Valley Bank
A law enforcement official stands in an entryway to a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Massachusetts (AP)

The sharpest drops were again coming from banks and other financial companies.

Investors are worried that a relentless rise in interest rates meant to get inflation under control is approaching a tipping point and may be cracking the banking system.

The US government announced a plan late on Sunday meant to shore up the banking industry following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Friday.

The most pressure is on the regional banks a few steps below in size of the massive, “too-big-to-fail” banks that helped take down the economy in 2007 and 2008.

Shares of First Republic plunged 64.1%, even after the bank said on Sunday it had strengthened its finances with cash from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

Huge banks, which have been repeatedly stress-tested by regulators following the 2008 financial crisis, were not down as much.

JPMorgan Chase fell 1.3%, and Bank of America dropped 2.2%.

“So far, it seems that the potential problem banks are few, and importantly do not extend to the so-called systemically important banks,” analysts at ING said.

The broader market flipped from losses to gains as expectations built that all the furore will mean the Fed will not reaccelerate its rate hikes, as it had been threatening to do.

Such a move could give the economy and banking system more breathing space, but it could also give inflation more oxygen.

Some investors are calling for the Fed to make cuts to interest rates soon to stanch the bleeding.

The wider expectation, though, is that the Fed is likely to pause or hold off on accelerating its rate hikes at its next meeting later this month.

“At this point in time, depending on reactions in financial markets and eventual fallout on the overall economy, we wouldn’t rule out that the hiking cycle could even be over and that the next move by Fed officials may be lower not higher,” said Kevin Cummins, chief US economist at NatWest.

That would be a sharp turnaround from expectations earlier last week, when many traders were forecasting the Fed would hike its key overnight interest rate by 0.50 percentage points at its next meeting.

That would be after the Fed had just downshifted last month to an increase of 0.25 points from earlier hikes of 0.50 and 0.75 points.

The fear was that stubbornly high inflation would force the Fed to get even tougher, and investors were bracing for the Fed to keep hiking at least a few more times after that.

Germany Silicon Valley Bank
The bank's collapse has sparked fears over further upheavals (AP)

Higher interest rates can drag down inflation by slowing the economy, but they raise the risk of a recession later on.

They also hit prices for stocks, as well as bonds already sitting in investors’ portfolios.

That latter effect is one of the reasons for Silicon Valley Bank’s troubles.

The Fed began hiking interest rates almost exactly a year ago, and its fastest flurry in decades has brought its key overnight rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. That is up from virtually zero.

That has hurt the investment portfolios of banks, which often park their cash in Treasuries because they are considered among the safest investments on earth.

Rising rates and other moves reversing the Fed’s tremendous support for the economy during the pandemic have been effectively draining cash from the system, something Wall Street calls “liquidity”.

“Restoring liquidity in the banking system is easier than restoring confidence, and today it is clearly about the latter,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

All the fear led the price of gold to climb, as investors looked for things that seemed safe. It rose 2.6% to 1,914.80 dollars per ounce.

Prices for Treasuries also shot higher on both demand for something safe and expectations for an easier Fed. That in turn sent their yields lower, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury plunged to 3.47% from 3.70% late on Friday. That is a major move for the bond market.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, had an even more breathtaking drop. It fell to 4.06% from 4.59% on Friday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has reverberated around the world.

Stock markets were mixed in Asia after the US government announced its plan to protect depositors at banks, but the losses deepened as trading headed westward through Europe.

Germany’s Dax lost 2.8% as bank stocks across the continent sank.

In London, the government arranged the sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK, the California bank’s British arm, for the nominal sum of one British pound, or roughly 1.20 dollars.

On Wall Street, a measure of fear among stock investors touched its highest level since October.

Before trading began in Asia, the US Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients will be protected and have access to their funds and announced steps designed to protect the bank’s customers and prevent more bank runs.

Regulators on Friday closed Silicon Valley Bank as investors withdrew billions of dollars from the bank in a matter of hours, marking the second-largest US bank failure behind the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

They also announced on Sunday that New York-based Signature Bank was being seized after it became the third-largest bank to fail in US history.

