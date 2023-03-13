Union head welcomes ‘detailed negotiations’ over teachers’ pay after fresh talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Union head welcomes ‘detailed negotiations’ over teachers’ pay after fresh talks

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 2.23pm Updated: March 13 2023, 3.39pm
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) South East Region at a rally in Chichester, West Sussex, in a long-running dispute over pay (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) South East Region at a rally in Chichester, West Sussex, in a long-running dispute over pay (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Government is set to start “detailed negotiations” with unions on teachers’ pay after fresh talks at the Department for Education, the head of the NASUWT union has said.

Dr Patrick Roach, its general secretary, said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had informed him of the Government’s “starting point” and that there was nothing standing in the way of “getting a deal onto the table”.

The NASUWT and headteachers’ union NAHT have held separate talks with Ms Keegan on Monday, with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) doing the same on Tuesday.

Industrial strike
Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT (James Manning/PA)

Dr Roach said: “Today’s meeting with the Secretary of State has given us the assurances we have been seeking. There is nothing that should now stand in the way of detailed negotiations and getting a deal onto the table.

“Ministers have heard from us and we have heard from them on their starting point for pay negotiations for this year and next year.

“Whilst there are numerous issues that will need to be discussed and a lot of ground to make up, there is the scope to find a basis for agreement which all sides can support.

“Resolving our ongoing dispute with the Government can only be achieved by reaching a negotiated settlement.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said nothing had changed but sounded similarly hopeful of progress following his own meeting.

He told the PA news agency: “It is a continuation of a positive dialogue that we have been having.

“Nothing has changed in terms of a deal being offered or the circumstances to get everybody in the same room.

“But there is clearly a genuine desire to talk and there is a genuine desire on all sides to understand what the Government wishes to offer.”

Mr Whiteman said he did not know when negotiations might take place, but added: “That is not to say that I am not without genuine hope and some expectation, but when it will happen I am not sure.”

Industrial strike
Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) accused Gillian Keegan of “playing politics” (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He went on: “Unfortunately, she hasn’t been able to find a way through to get us all together and it is certainly my preference that we should meet together, not separately.

“As soon as the conditions are there, that we can all get in the room together, then I think progress can be made.”

The Government has not met the National Education Union (NEU) for fresh talks ahead of its planned strike on 15 and 16 March, despite it being Britain’s largest education union.

Mary Bousted, its joint general secretary, accused Gillian Keegan of “playing politics” and said the individual meetings did not constitute “formal” negotiations.

She said: “This is yet more distraction politics.

“The Education Secretary needs to call all the education unions together to hold dispute resolution talks to get the issue of teacher pay in England sorted.

“Gillian Keegan needs to take a leaf out of the Welsh Government’s book, stop playing politics and get down to serious negotiation.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) South East Region at a rally in Chichester, West Sussex, in a long-running dispute over pay (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented