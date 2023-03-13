Scientists identify more than 500 genes linked to lung function

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists identify more than 500 genes linked to lung function

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 4.03pm
Scientists identify more than 500 genes linked to lung function (Emma Rawlins/University of Cambridge/ Dr Kyungtae Lim/PA)
More than 500 new genes have been linked to lung function for the first time, allowing scientists to better understand lung disease.

Researchers suggest the findings pave the way for potential new treatments to tackle conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

They also highlight existing drugs that could potentially be repurposed at speed.

The study, led by the University of Leicester and University of Nottingham, is the largest and most diverse study of its kind.

Principal investigator on the study, Professor Martin Tobin from the University of Leicester Department of Population Health Sciences, said: “This is a big leap in terms of the size and the ethnic diversity of the populations that we’ve been able to study before and it’s a huge step in the number of associated genetic variants that we’ve discovered.

“Our genetic research findings can be used to generate individual risk scores that could personalise medicine.

“At this stage the risk scores we developed form important tools for further research, but in the future these could help to select which drugs might be most effective for individual patients, and which drugs should be avoided.”

Lung function tests analyse how well the organs move air in and out of the body.

In conditions such as asthma and COPD this is made more difficult by narrowing of the airways.

Establishing which genes are involved in lung function is important as these genes hold the proteins that medicines target to prevent or treat disease.

Using a new approach the study identified 559 new genes implicated in lung function with greater confidence than ever before.

Scientists say it is a huge boost as they seek to understand which medicines may help improve lung health, and also which medicines may make it worse.

The study combined genomic information from multiple research studies worldwide as part of the SpiroMeta consortium and the CHARGE consortium.

This provided the researchers with the most ethnically diverse population for this type of study to make their analysis.

The study, published in Nature Genetics, was funded by Wellcome and supported by the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centres in Leicester and Nottingham.

