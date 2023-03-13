Navalny learns about documentary’s Oscar win during court hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Navalny learns about documentary’s Oscar win during court hearing

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 5.44pm
Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny learned from his lawyer that a film detailing his poisoning and political activism won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

The 46-year-old politician was attending a court hearing via video link from the prison when his lawyer broke the news to him about the documentary Navalny, by director Daniel Roher, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh.

She called it “the most remarkable announcement of an (Oscar) win in history”.

Ms Yarmysh did not report what Navalny’s initial reaction was to the Oscar win.

Yulia Abrosimova, second from left, and members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Yulia Abrosimova, second from left, and members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

According to Ms Yarmysh, Navalny faced a court hearing in Kovrov, a town near where the prison is located in the Vladimir region east of Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic participated in the hearing on a complaint he filed against Russian penitentiary officials.

At a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the Oscar win, saying that he has not seen the film and thus “it wouldn’t make sense to say anything” about it.

He added that “Hollywood sometimes does not shun politicising its work”.

Monday’s hearing was on one of the many lawsuits the defiant Navalny has filed against prison administrators over what he alleges are violations of his rights.

Two more hearings were scheduled, but those were postponed until later dates.

The documentary portrays Navalny’s career of fighting official corruption, his near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020 that he blames on the Kremlin, and his five-month recuperation in Germany and his 2021 return to Moscow, where he was immediately taken into custody at the airport.

He was later sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and last year was convicted and given another nine-year term.

Daniel Roher, from left, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for Navalny, in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Daniel Roher, from left, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for Navalny, in the press room at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Navalny has faced unrelenting pressure from authorities.

He spent several weeks in isolation in a tiny “punishment cell” and last month was placed in a restricted housing unit for six months.

He is effectively deprived of phone calls or visits from his family.

At the ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles, Roher accepted his Oscar by saying he dedicated it to Navalny and to all political prisoners around the world.

“Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to us all: We must not be afraid to oppose dictators and authoritarianism wherever it rears its head,” he said.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia, also spoke, saying: “My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy.

“Alexei, I am dreaming of the day you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love.”

His daughter Dasha told reporters at the event that the only way the family is able to stay in touch with him is through letters, and defence lawyers are able to visit him occasionally.

His health is deteriorating, she said, which is worrying.

Lyubov Sobol, Navalny’s longtime ally, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the documentary’s success represented “an important signal that the world sees the efforts to fight for democracy in Russia, the world supports brave and courageous people who have challenged Vladimir Putin and have been fighting the unequal battle with evil, which is now tormenting the entire world and Ukraine in the first place”.

“It’s a very important victory and I was unspeakably glad,” Ms Sobol said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from Navalny accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented