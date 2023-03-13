TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 10.51pm
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Whether it was the lingering drama of The Slap or the prominence of blockbusters in the best picture race, a bigger TV audience was lured back to the Oscars this year.

The 95th Academy Awards, which aired on Sunday night on ABC, was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast National Live+Same Day numbers released on Monday by ABC.

That is up 12% from last year’s show, but still low compared with most years.

The evening’s main counterprogramming, the season finale of The Last Of Us, pulled in 8.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.

Host Jimmy Kimmel appears onscreen at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Host Jimmy Kimmel appears onscreen at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The show began at 9pm EST, an hour after the Oscars started.

A frequent criticism of the Oscars is that the show celebrates films that do not have wide appeal.

This year was markedly different, however, with two billion-dollar blockbuster sequels in the mix: Top: Gun Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water were both nominated for best picture.

Angela Bassett was nominated for a Marvel movie, a first.

Even the winning film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, made more than 100 million dollars (£82 million) at the global box office and played in cinemas for months.

For many years, the Oscars were often the second most-watched television programme of the year in the US behind the Super Bowl.

Until 2018, the Oscars telecast had never slipped below 30 million viewers, according to Nielsen records.

The high-water mark was the 55 million people who watched Titanic clean up in 1998.

From the 43.7 million who watched in 2014, viewership declined steadily to 26.5 million in 2018, then went back up to 29.6 million in 2019, and 23.6 million in 2020.

The bottom fell out with the pandemic-diminished show in 2021, seen by 9.85 million.

It rebounded last year to 16.6 million, which was the second lowest-rated show ever.

Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over the ceremony in 2017 and 2018, returned to host the show, parachuting on to the Dolby Theatre stage.

The show also featured performances from pop stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Host Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Broadcast television viewership has gone down across the board in the streaming era, and awards shows have illustrated that.

The show boasted 27.4 million total social interactions across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and was the number one worldwide trending topic on Twitter for its duration.

By Monday afternoon, Ke Huy Quan’s acceptance speech had more than 1.3 million views on YouTube, and Brendan Fraser’s was up to 2.6 million.

The ABC broadcast also had 1.8 million views of the American Sign Language livestream.

“What we wanted to do was go out and execute a show that people would really like and a show people would talk about,” Oscars producer Glenn Weiss told The Hollywood Reporter in the hours after the show.

“We think we did accomplish that. I sure hope that (Monday) delivers good news in the ratings front, but either way, I think it was a successful evening.”

