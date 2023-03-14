King’s silhouette appears on stamps for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

King’s silhouette appears on stamps for the first time

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.03am
The collection of 10 stamps celebrates the nation’s favourite flowers (Royal Mail/PA)
The collection of 10 stamps celebrates the nation’s favourite flowers (Royal Mail/PA)

The first stamps featuring the King’s silhouette are to go on sale, with the historic floral set a nod to the green-fingered monarch’s love of gardening.

Charles’s uncrowned profile, in silver and facing to the right in the top left hand corner, appears on a collection of 10 special stamps celebrating the nation’s favourite flowers.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II’s famous silhouette, the King is not depicted wearing a laurel wreath.

The sweet pea stamp
The sweet pea features on the first set of stamps to show the King’s new silhouette (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail said the debut was a significant milestone in British philatelic history.

The late Queen’s silhouette – with her laurel wreath – has featured on special stamps since 1966.

An updated design by David Gentleman was used from 1968, adapted from Mary Gillick’s original cameo portrait of the monarch used on coins.

The final set using the Queen’s image was unveiled last month in honour of the 100th anniversary of steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

New Royal Mail stamps
One of 12 new stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman – the final set of stamps to feature late Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “Britain is a nation of gardeners, and a love of flowers runs deep in our collective consciousness.

“His Majesty is known to be a passionate gardener and we are delighted that the first special stamps to feature his silhouette should be a celebration of some of the most popular flowers in British gardens.”

The delicate sweet pea – one of the late Queen’s favourite blooms – is among the chosen flowers, photographed in detail on a white background.

The first stamp set featuring the King's silhouette
The collection of 10 stamps celebrates the nation’s favourite flowers (Royal Mail/PA)

Another celebrates the sunflower – also the national flower of Ukraine which has become a symbol of solidarity with the war-torn country.

The other flowers in the first class set are a purple iris, a pink lily, a fuchsia, an orange-red tulip, a dark pink peony, a bright orange nasturtium, a pale pink rose and a light purple-tinted dahlia.

Highgrove Gardens open to the public
Charles in the gardens of his home Highgrove (Leanne Punshon/The Prince’s Foundation/PA)

The creation of the King’s silhouette was a collaboration between illustrator Andrew Davidson, Royal Mail’s head of design and editorial and Marcus James, and Ian Chilvers, from design agency Atelier Works.

After Davidson – known for his illustrations of Ted Hughes’s children’s book The Iron Man – created a likeness of Charles that would work in miniature on a stamp, the image was then digitised and fine-tuned.

Royal Mail and Atelier Works focused on visual adjustments and tests to ensure the silhouette would work at the tiny dimensions required.

The final image was adjusted to ensure a likeness to the King’s image on the definitive ‘everyday’ stamp.

The pink rose in the new collection
The pink rose in the new collection (Royal Mail/PA)

The definitive stamps, which were unveiled last month and go on sale in April, show Charles’ head and neck – without a crown – traditionally facing left as all monarchs have done since the Penny Black in 1840.

Silhouettes can face left or right depending on the chosen design of the special stamps.

Charles, who is well known for his love of nature, is a keen hands-on gardener, who has spent more than 40 years transforming the grounds around Highgrove House – his private Gloucestershire retreat.

King Charles III stamp unveiled
One of the first sheets of the 1st class definitive stamp featuring the King (Victoria Jones/PA)

At his mother’s funeral, the King chose flowers cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove for the gold, pink, deep burgundy and white wreath which rested on her coffin, and included pink garden roses and dark purple dahlias.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Flowers mark our celebrations, our joys and our sorrows and, above all, they unify us through a pleasure that we can all understand.”

The first class floral stamps are available to pre-order from March 14 at www.royalmail.com/flowers and on 03457 641 641.

PA PICTURE OF THE YEAR
The King personally chose the flowers which adorned his mother’s coffin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A presentation pack of the 10 stamps goes on general sale from March 23 and are priced at £10.40.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
4
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew’s…
2
5
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
6
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Jocky Wilson with the World Championship trophy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Forgotten memoir reveals Jocky Wilson’s iconic career started with ‘humiliation’ on Kirkcaldy pub oche
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
10
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container

More from The Courier

Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: It's up to Dundee to show they can win this league -…
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
Dan Phillips and James Brown. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago…
Finlay Hutchison appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
Bonnethill Court flat.
Dundee screwdriver thug punctured woman's neck and said: 'I'll stab you in the heart'
The collection of 10 stamps celebrates the nation’s favourite flowers (Royal Mail/PA)
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Mhor Coffee general manager general manager Jennifer Poutney hands out a coffee to the Prime Minister. Image: Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street.
Perth firm’s coffee to be served at 10 Downing Street after ‘surreal’ visit to…
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes addictions to alcohol and legal highs to become 'community hero'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented