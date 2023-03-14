Two dead and nine injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two dead and nine injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 4.26am
(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Two men have died after a pickup truck ploughed into pedestrians beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui.

A provincial police spokeswoman said nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious.

Sergeant Helene St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run.

A senior government official familiar with the matter said the incident was not terrorism or national security related. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Canada Quebec Pedestrians Hit
The incident happened just after 3pm along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Authorities had not mentioned any motive.

Ms St-Pierre said the two people killed were both men, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s. Among the injured, two suffered serious injuries and the other seven were being evaluated, she said.

Ms St-Pierre said investigators and accident reconstruction experts were working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

“Everything indicates it was an isolated incident, and that there is no more danger in the area, and there is just one suspect,” she said.

The incident happened just after 3pm along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometres (220 miles) northeast of Quebec City.

The regional health board confirmed that a “code orange” had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which generally indicates a situation with a high number of casualties.

Last month in Laval, Quebec, police said a man driving a city bus deliberately smashed into a daycare centre, killing two children.

In 2021, a man used a pickup to kill four members of an immigrant family in London, Ontario, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said was a hate crime directed at Muslims.

In 2018, a man in a van rampaged through pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people.

Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. Minassian, 28, told police he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men, some of whom have plotted attacks on people who have sex.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
4
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew’s…
2
5
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
6
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Jocky Wilson with the World Championship trophy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Forgotten memoir reveals Jocky Wilson’s iconic career started with ‘humiliation’ on Kirkcaldy pub oche
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
10
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container

More from The Courier

Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: It's up to Dundee to show they can win this league -…
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
Dan Phillips and James Brown. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago…
Finlay Hutchison appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
Bonnethill Court flat.
Dundee screwdriver thug punctured woman's neck and said: 'I'll stab you in the heart'
(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Mhor Coffee general manager general manager Jennifer Poutney hands out a coffee to the Prime Minister. Image: Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street.
Perth firm’s coffee to be served at 10 Downing Street after ‘surreal’ visit to…
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes addictions to alcohol and legal highs to become 'community hero'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented