Baroness Masham, longest serving female House of Lords member, dies aged 87

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 5.36am Updated: March 14 2023, 5.40am
Susan Cunliffe-Lister, Dowager Countess of Swinton, DSG, DL, Baroness Masham of Ilton, during the launch of a report by the charity which supports families of children on long-term ventilation at Portcullis House, central London.
Susan Cunliffe-Lister, Dowager Countess of Swinton, DSG, DL, Baroness Masham of Ilton, during the launch of a report by the charity which supports families of children on long-term ventilation at Portcullis House, central London.

Baroness Masham, a Paralympian and the longest ever serving female member of the House of Lords, has died aged 87, the charity she founded has said.

The independent crossbencher, whose name was Susan Lilian Primrose Cunliffe-Lister, was made a life peer in 1970 and was a passionate campaigner on disability rights.

Baroness Masham of Ilton died peacefully in hospital on Sunday, the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) said.

Westminster Portraits
Baroness Masham of Ilton photographed in the Houses of Parliament (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The charity, which was founded by Baroness Masham in 1974, said on its website: “We are extremely sad to announce that our founder and life-long president, Baroness Sue Masham of Ilton, passed away peacefully at Northallerton Hospital on Sunday 12 March.

“It goes without saying that everybody at the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) is devastated to have lost our greatest champion.

“49 years ago, in 1974, she founded SIA and is the reason we have been able to champion, fight, serve and support thousands of spinal cord injured people ever since.

“Our condolences go to her family at this sad time.”

The UK Parliament website has been updated to say Baroness Masham is deceased.

The Paralympics GB website describes Baroness Masham as “one of Great Britain’s first ever Paralympic medallists” and a “pioneering athlete”.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson tweeted: “Really sad to hear of the passing of Baroness Masham (Sue). The first Paralympian in the House of Lords. She competed in the 1960 games”

