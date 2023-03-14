Sex offenders should not be able to remove names from register, says victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sex offenders should not be able to remove names from register, says victim

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.48am
Sex offender Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison after breaking the terms of his licence (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sex offender Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison after breaking the terms of his licence (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A survivor of child abuse who has launched a petition to stop abusers being removed from the sex offenders register has said Gary Glitter’s recall to prison “proves that paedophiles cannot be rehabilitated”.

Laura Stewart, from Bournemouth, Dorset, was abused as a child and her attacker served 17 months in prison after being convicted of six counts of sexual assault.

He has since been removed from the sex offenders register.

Now Ms Stewart has launched a petition on the Parliament website calling for the right to apply to be removed from the register after 15 years be cancelled.

Laura Stewart believes that sex offenders cannot be rehabilitated (Laura Stewart/PA Wire)

The 39-year-old says that the case of Gary Glitter shows that sex offenders cannot be rehabilitated.

The 78-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, had been freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne – a low-security, category C jail in Portland, Dorset – following eight years behind bars, having served half of his 16-year, fixed-term, determinate sentence.

But he has this week been recalled to prison after breaching his licence.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has not given details of the breach, but The Sun reported he was caught trying to access the dark web.

Footage last week showed the disgraced glam rock singer staring at a mobile phone while reportedly in his bail hostel.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, had been subject to licence conditions in the community, including being closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and fitted with a GPS tag.

Ms Stewart told PA Media: “He has proven a point that you can’t rehabilitate sex offenders, it’s in their make-up, it’s who they are.

“But they are a danger to children and it’s a case proven with Gary Glitter. He has gone out and he has been recalled straight back to prison.

“It’s vile and it threatens the safety of children.”

Ms Stewart added that she felt the removal of sex offenders such as her abuser from the register was a “kick in the face” for victims.

She said: “It makes me going through the whole process of going through the court process, it was just a farce, it was just lip service from the justice system.

“He (her abuser) went away for 17 months, rent free, he came out, he is afforded anonymity wherever he goes and he is no longer on the sex offenders’ register so he is no longer managed.”

Since 2012, individuals who are subject to indefinite notification requirements can apply for a police review of the requirement after 15 years and eight years for a juvenile.

Ms Stewart added: “It is my belief that paedophiles cannot be rehabilitated and we must do better to protect our children.

“I’m hoping to lobby the Government to overturn this ruling which has been in force since 2012 after two sex offenders told the European Court of Human Rights that an indefinite listing on the sex offenders register infringed on their human rights.

“Meanwhile, child abuse victims and victims of sexual assault and abuse have a life sentence of trauma and adverse life outcomes as a result.”

The petition, which as gained more than 2,600 signatures, can be found at: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/632806

