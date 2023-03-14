Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.56am
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work in a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk (Roman Chop/AP)
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work in a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk (Roman Chop/AP)

A Russian missile has struck an apartment building in the centre of Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three others in one of Ukraine’s major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that six apartment buildings were damaged in the blast and rescue efforts were continuing.

He posted a video showing gaping holes in the facade of the low-rise building that bore the brunt of the strike.

The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office and regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported on the attack, posting photos of the building with mounds of rubble in front of it.

Russia Ukraine War
One person has been killed in the missile strike (Roman Chop/AP)

The war, which erupted after Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has brought heavy civilian casualties. Tuesday’s victims were among at least six civilians killed and 30 wounded in 24 hours, Ukraine authorities said.

“Russian troops are striking residential buildings, schools and hospitals, leaving cities on fire and in ruins,” Mr Kyrylenko said on Ukrainian television. “The Russians mark each metre of their advance in the region not only with their own blood, but also with the lives of civilians.”

Kramatorsk houses the local Ukrainian army headquarters. Ukrainian authorities say it has been regularly targeted by Russian shelling and other attacks in the past.

A missile strike on the city’s train station last April, which Kyiv and much of the international community blamed on Moscow, killed several dozen people and wounded more than 100.

Russia had welcomed a Chinese peace proposal to end the fighting but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv’s refusal to have talks leaves Moscow with only military options.

Beijing has said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticise Moscow’s invasion, or even refer to it as an invasion.

“We must achieve our goals,” Mr Peskov told reporters. “Given the current stance of the Kyiv regime, now it’s only possible by military means.”

However, Moscow’s pursuit of its goals in Ukraine has been slowed by poor war management and a lack of resources after being beaten back at the end of last year in a Ukrainian counter-offensive, military analysts say.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russia’s artillery ammunition shortages “have likely worsened to the extent that extremely punitive shell-rationing is in force on many parts of the front”.

That shortcoming has “almost certainly been a key reason why no Russian formation has recently been able to generate operationally significant offensive action”, the MoD said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented