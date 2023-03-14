Records numbers calling Samaritans with worries about money and jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record numbers of first-time callers worried about money and jobs contacted Samaritans for help last month.

The charity said it had an average of 400 calls a day in February related to finances or unemployment concerns.

The organisation said its figures showed that 9.7% of first-time callers had made contact due to such worries, up from 9.3% in January.

It's OK if you're finding things tough, you can talk it through with us 💚 pic.twitter.com/DCBlg4VS0W — Samaritans (@samaritans) March 13, 2023

Ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, the charity has urged the Government to invest more in suicide prevention and mental health support.

Julie Bentley, Samaritans chief executive, said: “Our volunteers are on the front line of when it comes to supporting people facing some really tough moments and while there can be many challenges to be faced, we’re seeing just how much the cost-of-living crisis in particular is starting to hit home.

“It is therefore crucial that suicide prevention receives meaningful investment from the Government.

“There’s no doubt Jeremy Hunt has a tough job to balance the books, but suicide rates in England remain as high now as they were 20 years ago, and this simply isn’t good enough.

“I urge the Chancellor to use this Budget as an opportunity to genuinely help save lives and put a firm financial commitment behind their plans for a new suicide prevention strategy.”

Samaritans can be contacted on their free helpline anytime on 116 123.