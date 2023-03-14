Woman jailed after false grooming gang claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman jailed after false grooming gang claims

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.38pm Updated: March 14 2023, 1.52pm
Eleanor Williams, 22, who has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Preston Crown Court for nine counts of perverting the course of justice (Cumbria Police/PA)
Eleanor Williams, 22, who has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Preston Crown Court for nine counts of perverting the course of justice (Cumbria Police/PA)

A 22-year-old woman has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming to have been the victim of an Asian grooming gang.

Eleanor Williams, of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday after making a series of false rape allegations.

In a Facebook post in May 2020, which was shared more than 100,000 times, she described being beaten, abused and trafficked by Asian men.

She also posted pictures of her injuries, but the court heard that she had caused them to herself, with a hammer.

In January, a jury found Williams guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

She pleaded guilty to a ninth count at an earlier hearing.

In sentencing remarks which were broadcast on television, Honorary Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham said: “It is troubling to say the least that she shows no significant signs of remorse.”

He said there is no explanation for why the defendant made the allegations, which he described as “complete fiction”.

He added: “Unless and until the defendant chooses to say why she has told these lies we will not know.”

Williams looked straight ahead and thanked the judge after he sentenced her.

Eleanor Williams court case
CCTV showing Eleanor Williams in a branch of Tesco, purchasing a hammer which she later used to cause injuries to herself (Cumbria Police/PA)

In statements read to the court on Monday, three of the men Williams had accused described attempts to take their own life following her allegations.

Mohammed Ramzan, a business owner who Williams alleged trafficked her, told the court: “I have had countless death threats made over social media from people all over the world because of what they thought I was involved in.”

Williams claimed Mr Ramzan, 43, had groomed her from the age of 12, put her to work in brothels in Amsterdam, and sold her at an auction there.

But the court heard that, at the time she was in the Netherlands, his bank card was being used at a B&Q in Barrow.

Williams also gave police an account of being taken to Blackpool, where she said Mr Ramzan threatened her and she was taken to different addresses and forced to have sex with men.

When police made inquiries, they found she had travelled to the seaside resort alone and stayed in a hotel, where she bought a Pot Noodle from a nearby shop and then remained in her room watching YouTube on her phone.

Speaking outside court following the hearing, Mr Ramzan said: “There’s no winners here today, I feel no sense of triumph, only sadness.

“I’m not sure how the family and I are going to recover from this. Mud sticks and I fear it may take some time.”

Mohammed Ramzan, who was accused of trafficking by Eleanor Williams, with his wife Nicola Holt, outside Preston Crown Court
Mohammed Ramzan, who was accused of trafficking by Eleanor Williams, with his wife Nicola Holt, outside Preston Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jordan Trengove, who spent time in custody after being falsely accused of rape by Williams, told reporters he planned to take action against the police.

He said he does not believe Williams has shown any remorse and added: “I don’t think the sentence is long enough, in my opinion, for what she’s done to us all.”

Superintendent Matthew Pearman, of Cumbria Police, said Williams’ allegations led to “public displays of mass anger” in Barrow, with protests held outside the police station and on a retail park.

Videos of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson in the town were shown in court.

In a letter read to the court, Williams said she had not instigated anything which happened in the community and did not want Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to come to the town.

She said: “I do not agree with his views or opinions.”

In the letter to the judge, she said: “I’m not saying I’m guilty but I know I have done wrong on some of this and I’m sorry.

“I’m devastated at the trouble that has been caused in Barrow. If I knew what consequences would have come from that status I never would have posted it.”

Louise Blackwell KC, defending Williams, said her client maintained the allegations were true.

She added: “Other than her personal vulnerabilities and her age there doesn’t appear to be any motivation at all.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Pearman said: “My biggest concern throughout this period has been that these false allegations would discourage genuine victims of abuse from coming forward to ourselves and our partners.

“It is important to note that Williams’ allegations could not have been taken any more seriously when she initially came forward. A large-scale investigation was launched and those she made allegations against were arrested and interviewed.

“This has been a lengthy, complex and ultimately tragic case, as well as a dark period for Barrow. I hope that the full story, now it is in the public domain, will demonstrate that the police take allegations of sexual and physical abuse extremely seriously and will investigate thoroughly.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual or physical abuse to report it today. You will be listened to and supported.”

