Appeal judges reject bid to increase jail term of man who murdered colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Appeal judges reject bid to increase jail term of man who murdered colleague

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.10pm Updated: March 14 2023, 1.50pm
Ross McCullam’s jail term for murder will not be increased (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Ross McCullam’s jail term for murder will not be increased (Leicestershire Police/PA)

The Court of Appeal has rejected a bid to increase the sentence of a violent porn-obsessed lab technician jailed for the brutal killing of his female colleague.

Ross McCullam, 30, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years in December after a jury at Leicester Crown Court convicted him of the murder of Megan Newborough.

McCullam, formerly of Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, throttled and cut the throat of the 23-year-old, who he had been dating for less than a month, in an incident at his parents’ home on August 6, 2021.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, senior judges decided not to intervene in his sentence despite it being challenged by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) as being unduly lenient.

Megan Newborough
Megan Newborough was murdered by Ross McCullam (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Lord Justice Holroyde, who heard the challenge with Mr Justice Hilliard and Mr Justice Chamberlain, concluded they were “not persuaded that there is any basis in which it can be said that the judge fell into error”.

McCullam, who followed the hearing from prison by video-link, simply nodded when told his sentence would not change.

Lord Justice Holroyde told several members of Miss Newborough’s family who attended court that the appeal judges’ ruling did not mean her murder “was anything other than a dreadful crime”, but they had to decide cases “in accordance with law”.

Earlier, Alison Morgan KC, for the AGO, claimed Judge Philip Head “fell into error” when calculating McCullam’s sentence.

“The only logical conclusion available on the facts was that this was a murder involving sexual conduct,” she said, arguing this allowed for a potential minimum term to be initially placed at 30 years.

Megan Newborough
Appeal judges acknowledged the ‘pain, suffering and terror’ Megan Newborough was subjected to by McCullam (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Ms Morgan said McCullam’s explanation for his actions – that he only strangled Miss Newborough because of historic sexual abuse – was “fundamentally implausible”.

Kerim Fuad KC, representing McCullam, told the court the judge had been “best placed to come to the conclusions he had” and had “meticulously” considered the evidence.

Judge Head previously concluded there was “no sure evidence to justify the conclusion the killing itself involved either sadistic or sexual conduct”.

The judge also said he could not be sure McCullam, who had admitted manslaughter before his trial but denied murder, intended to decapitate his victim.

Lord Justice Holroyde said the judge “concluded for the reasons he clearly explained that he could not be sure that the murder involved sexual conduct”.

The appeal judge added: “There was no evidence that the strangulation was in some way part of a sexual act and indeed no evidence that, apart from Miss Newborough having unzipped the offender’s trousers, any sexual activity took place.”

Lord Justice Holroyde acknowledged the “pain, suffering and terror that Miss Newborough must have experienced prior to the death”, telling her family judges “do not overlook” the “human realities” in such a “dreadful case”.

At his sentencing, Miss Newborough’s older sister Claire told McCullam he is “the definition of a monster”, adding: “I hope she haunts you forever.”

Judge Head said McCullam had carried out a “detailed, calculated and long-lasting series of deceits”, including dumping her body, changing his blood-stained clothes and later texting her to say “you were amazing” and asking if she had got home safe.

McCullam had started a fledgling relationship with the HR officer, a colleague at brickmaker Ibstock, only three weeks before he launched his unprovoked attack.

He later told police he had acted in a “blind rage”, triggered by undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by unreported childhood sexual abuse.

He attempted to blame Miss Newborough, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, suggesting she had inadvertently triggered his attack while starting to give McCullam – who had erectile dysfunction – oral sex.

McCullam lied repeatedly to police investigating Miss Newborough as a missing person, before eventually revealing where he had left her body after killing her.

Hours after abandoning her body in undergrowth using her own car, he masturbated to pornography for 17 minutes, and then recorded and sent a 30-second voice message to his victim’s phone in which he said: “I had a fun time earlier.”

McCullam had conducted online searches linked to serial killer Levi Bellfield, Soham killer Ian Huntley and Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, the trial heard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented