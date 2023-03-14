Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.30pm
A fan of the Puerto Rico baseball team gets his hair dried after it was bleached (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
A fan of the Puerto Rico baseball team gets his hair dried after it was bleached (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Puerto Ricans have broken the Guinness World Record for the most hair dyed, with 192 men going blond to support the US territory’s bid to win the World Baseball Classic.

The baseball team’s players first dyed their hair blond ahead of the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a joke, unexpectedly unleashing a dyeing craze in Puerto Rico that left pharmacies and beauty supply stores bereft of hair dye.

The tournament is usually held every four years but the pandemic delayed it by two years, so after six years many Puerto Ricans were eager to see if the trend would continue.

The players obliged and repeated the tradition this year, and people on the island of overwhelmingly dark hair once again responded via platinum blond, dirty blond and even burnt orange locks and beards to show their support.

WBC Baseball Israel Puerto Rico Baseball
Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rivera celebrates a base hit during the first innings of a World Baseball Classic game against Israel (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

“The more blond hair, the more united we’ll be as a people,” photographer Miguel Rodriguez Camilo said while waiting for his dark hair to change colour.

He was one of more than 200 men who showed up for the mass bleaching event on Friday. Some were disqualified for various reasons, including that they did not take the obligatory “before” picture.

Guinness World Record adjudicator Natalia Ramirez noted that a handful were disqualified because they already had white or geying hair.

“If you can’t really see a change, it doesn’t count,” she said.

Participants sat in an outdoor area for up to 45 minutes wearing plastic shower caps as colourists came by.

“I wasn’t going to do it but my colleagues pressured me into it,” said William Davidowski, a 51-year-old with naturally dark brown hair who works at the insurance company that helped organise the event.

The World Baseball Classic has just started but Mr Davidowski was not sure how long he will stay a blond.

Puerto Rico Baseball Fans
Fans of the Puerto Rico baseball team get their hair bleached as part of a mass hair dyeing event (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

“It depends on how it looks,” he said with a laugh. He walked out nearly an hour later with a baseball cap on.

Organisers of the event had eight hours to beat the previous record, set in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in March 2013 when 160 people dyed their hair.

More than five hours after Friday’s event began, participant No 161, the man responsible for breaking the record, walked in to the applause and yells of those gathered.

“Let’s always support our guys,” Tomas Nieves, a 22-year-old air conditioning technician, said in a low whisper, explaining that he was nervous about all the attention.

Team Rubio, as Puerto Rico’s team is known, almost adopted another hair colour this year.

Puerto Rico Baseball Fans
The record for the most hair dyed in eight hours was broken in Puerto Rico (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

There was talk about players dyeing their hair blue “but some boys got a little shy,” New York Mets short stop Francisco Lindor said at a recent news conference.

Then Detroit Tigers short stop Javier Baez posted a picture on Instagram with newly dyed blond hair and “that was that,” Lindor said.

This time, the team was prepared. It hired five barbers and colourists, compared with the lone barber and colourist from 2017, and a local university that helped organise Friday’s event bought 79 pounds of bleach.

“The people of Puerto Rico embraced it. It did them and us well as a team. So why not continue with this tradition?” Yadier Molina, former St Louis Cardinals catcher and Team Puerto Rico’s manager, said earlier this week.

It remains to be seen whether all that blond power will translate into a win.

Puerto Rico’s first game is on Saturday against Nicaragua.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented