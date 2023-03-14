Prosecution witness denies she is ‘scorned woman’ of Olivia murder accused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prosecution witness denies she is ‘scorned woman’ of Olivia murder accused

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 2.02pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)

A key prosecution witness in the trial of a man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl has denied lying about the accused for money and because she was a ‘scorned woman’.

The witness, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she had a “fling” with Thomas Cashman, 34, who is accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel and injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, at their family home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The witness told a jury at Manchester Crown Court she had now left Liverpool, was still “terrified” of giving evidence against Cashman but had done so because a child had been shot dead.

Thomas Cashman court case
Thomas Cashman denies the charges (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“When there’s a little girl involved, there’s no form of grassing in my world, when there’s a little girl involved,” she told the jury.

“Because of this little girl. I just feel like if he was any sort of man, he would just… own it.

“I can’t believe he’s making her family go through this. It’ s child, it’s a child.

“They all should be ashamed of themselves who are supporting him as well.”

Cashman is accused of trying to kill another man, Joseph Nee, chasing him into Olivia’s home and firing his gun.

But the “execution” went “horribly wrong” the court heard, with Cashman shooting and missing Nee but hitting the mother and daughter, killing Olivia on August 22 last year.

Cashman denies being the gunman but the witness has implicated the defendant, telling police after the shooting he turned up at her home agitated and changed his clothing.

She also claimed she heard him say he had, “done Joey” the court heard.

But John Cooper KC, defending Cashman, suggested she was lying for money and because the defendant had used her for sex.

Mr Cooper suggested the woman was angry and wanted to “ruin” Cashman’s life because the defendant told he loved his partner and children and she was “just a bit of fun.”

She was initially arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and admitted telling “little white lies” to detectives, she said to protect her family and avoid getting involved in the police investigation.

Flowers are left near to the scene of Olivia Pratt-Korbel's death
Flowers are left near to the scene of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death (PA)

She told the jury: “I was petrified of speaking in the first couple of interviews.

“I was woken up that night by a guy doing a dreadful thing and putting my life danger.

“I was petrified to speak about Tommy. I’ve got to come home, he’s going to want to see me, what I have been speaking about.

“I was mortified I have been put in this situation.

“I don’t know what my life will hold in the next few years.”

Mr Cooper asked if she was so terrified why, the next morning after discovering a little girl had been shot dead, she then went to the gym.

She said: “My gym is my therapy. To be with friends, to release my energy.”

Mr Cooper continued: “Was having your nails done also part of your therapy?”

The witness said: “Am I being shouted at for getting my nails done?”

Trial Judge Mrs Justice Yip adjourned proceedings briefly as the exchanges became heated as the second day of the witnesses’ cross-examination continued.

Mr Cooper later suggested the witness was lying about the defendant, due to money and debts.

He suggested a person the witness knew owed Cashman £25,000 for cannabis and one way to avoid paying was to get the defendant, “off the scene”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court (PA)

The witness said the suggestion was “absolutely ridiculous” and that cannabis dealing was, “too poxy” for Cashman.

Mr Cooper asked the witness if she had ever discussed with police the Crimestoppers reward offered for information in this case, which began at £50,000 and rose to £200,000.

She said: “We already came forward first, so there’s no money we would be entitled to.

“I’ve never been or asked or even interested in the money, when I came forward there was no reward up.

“I could not sleep at night.”

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

