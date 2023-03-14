‘Controlling’ man murdered partner who was about to leave him, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Controlling’ man murdered partner who was about to leave him, court told

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 2.06pm
Madison Wright was found dead in Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea, Essex, in July 2022 (Family photo/PA)
Madison Wright was found dead in Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea, Essex, in July 2022 (Family photo/PA)

A “controlling” man murdered his partner who was about to end their relationship, a court has heard.

The body of 30-year-old Madison Wright was found in Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea, Essex, on July 30 last year, eight days after she was last seen, Basildon Crown Court was told.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, has denied her murder, and wept in the secure dock as his trial began.

Tracy Ayling KC, opening the prosecution case on Tuesday, told jurors that Ms Wright was last seen on July 22 2022.

“Her body was found on Saturday July 30 at Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea at 2.50pm by a team of searching police officers,” Ms Ayling said.

“Her body was covered in a pile of shrubs and branches and a fence panel.

“It’s the prosecution case that this defendant killed Madison Wright.

“They were in a relationship up until the time of her disappearance, although, looking at her text messages, the Crown say she was about to end that relationship, mainly because of his controlling behaviour.”

Madison Wright death
The body of Madison Wright was found in a park in Essex eight days after she went missing in July 2022 (Family handout/PA)

In a text message from Ms Wright to Bennett, which was read out by the prosecutor, she told him: “I don’t like that when I come in from being out you take my phone out of my pocket and look at it.”

Ms Wright also told Bennett she did not like having to video call Bennett while she was out to prove where she was, or him asking her “three or four times a day have I heard from anyone”.

Bennett wrote in a message to Ms Wright, which was also read out by Ms Ayling: “I think I’m jealous of the fact I might lose you.”

The prosecutor said Ms Wright was “at one time married”.

She added that Ms Wright was still in contact with her husband while she was in a relationship with Bennett.

Ms Wright obtained a new flat in June 2022, Ms Ayling said.

The prosecutor said Bennett owed money to people, and in a text exchange on July 21 2022 a person asked him in a message: “Alright mate, you got that bit of money yet?”

The trial continues.

