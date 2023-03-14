Range of popular cough and cold medicines withdrawn over allergy fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Range of popular cough and cold medicines withdrawn over allergy fears

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 2.46pm
Products containing pholcodine are being withdrawn over a slight allergy risk during surgery (Alamy/PA)
Products containing pholcodine are being withdrawn over a slight allergy risk during surgery (Alamy/PA)

Some popular cough and cold medicines have been withdrawn from sale over the “very small” risk some patients could suffer a rare allergic reaction.

Watchdog the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said products containing pholcodine should be withdrawn over worries people using them may go on to experience a severe allergic reaction to muscle relaxants (neuromuscular blocking agents) that are used during general anaesthesia in surgery.

Around half of all general anaesthetics are thought to use these blocking agents (also known as NMBAs).

The risk of suffering a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is thought to be among people who have taken a cough or cold product containing pholcodine in the 12 months prior to undergoing surgery.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA chief safety officer, said: “Safety is our top priority, and we keep the safety of medicines under continual review.

“Following a thorough scientific safety review of all the available evidence on pholcodine, together with advice from the independent Commission on Human Medicines, it has been recommended, as a precautionary measure, that these products should no longer be used.

“If you are taking a cough or cold medicine, check the packaging, label or patient information leaflet to see if pholcodine is a listed ingredient.

“If it is, and you have any questions, you can talk to your pharmacist who will suggest an alternative medicine.”

Dr Cave said anyone due to have an operation under general anaesthesia should tell the anaesthetist if they think they have used pholcodine, particularly in the past 12 months.

“The anaesthetist will be well placed to take this into account,” she said.

“Anaesthetists are highly trained in managing anaphylaxis.”

The European Medicines Agency recommended the withdrawal of pholcodine medicines from the European market in December last year.

In the UK, healthcare workers have been told to stop supplying the products “immediately” and “quarantine all remaining stock”.

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said: “If you are taking a cough medicine (including tablets and syrups), check the packaging, label or patient information leaflet to see if pholcodine is a listed ingredient – if it is, and you have any questions, you can talk to your pharmacist who can suggest a different medicine suitable for you.

“The risk to patients who have used pholcodine is very small. If you are due to have surgery, please speak to your pharmacist or medical team for advice.

“A cough usually clears up within three to four weeks. You can treat it with other cough medicines or hot lemon and honey (not suitable for babies under one year old).

“Rest up if possible and you can try paracetamol or ibuprofen, if suitable, to treat any pain. If your cough persists for longer than three to four weeks seek advice from a healthcare professional.

“This withdrawal is needed as safety of patients is paramount and we support efforts to ensure that all medicines on the market are safe and effective.”

The medicines listed by the MHRA as being recalled are:

The Boots Company PLC

– Boots Night Cough Relief Oral Solution, PL 00014/0230
– Boots Dry Cough Syrup 6 Years+, PL 00014/0523
– Boots Day Cold & Flu Relief Oral Solution, PL 00014/0565

Thornton & Ross Limited

– Cofsed Linctus, PL 00240/0097
– Care Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free, PL 00240/0101
– Galenphol Linctus, PL 00240/0101
– Galenphol Paediatric Linctus, PL 00240/0102
– Galenphol Strong Linctus, PL 00240/0103
– Covonia Dry Cough Sugar Free Formula, PL 00240/0353

Bell Sons & Company (Druggists) Limited

– Pholcodine Linctus Bells Healthcare 5mg Per 5ml Oral Solution, PL 03105/0059
– Numark Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution, PL 03105/0059
– Well Pharmaceuticals Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution, PL 03105/0059
– Superdrug Pholcodine Linctus BP, PL 03105/0059
– Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP, PL 03105/0060

Pinewood Laboratories Limited

– Pholcodine Linctus BP, PL 04917/0002
– Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP, PL 04917/0005

LCM Limited

– Pholcodine Linctus, PL 12965/0030

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited

– Day & Night Nurse Capsules, PL 44673/0068
– Day Nurse Capsules, PL 44673/0069
– Day Nurse, PL 44673/0075

