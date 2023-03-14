Alejandro Garnacho ruled out of ‘upcoming games’ for Man Utd and Argentina

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alejandro Garnacho has vowed to come back “stronger than ever” after being ruled out of action for Manchester United and Argentina due to the injury he sustained against Southampton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was withdrawn 18 minutes after stepping off the bench in the second half of the 0-0 home draw following a challenge by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Garnacho, who left Old Trafford on crutches, said on Instagram that he will miss “upcoming games” for United and will not be joining up with Argentina’s squad for friendlies against Panama (March 23) and Curacao (March 26).

“It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now,” the player wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my teammates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.

“This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery.

“God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever.”

Garnacho (front) has scored twice for United in the Premier League this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

United boss Erik ten Hag said after Sunday’s game that he did not think Garnacho’s injury was “too bad”.

Neither the player nor United have specified what the injury is or for how long he will be ruled out.

Garnacho was forced off soon after a challenge by Walker-Peters.

Kyle Walker-Peters, pictured, sent his best wishes to Garnacho on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Southampton defender later addressed the issue on Instagram, posting: “It would never be my intention to injure a fellow professional. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back in action as soon as possible.”

Garnacho replied to say: “More than football. Thank you very much for the message brother, this is part of football.”

The teenager has so far enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford after making his Premier League debut in April last year against Chelsea, scoring four goals in 29 first-team appearances in all competitions.