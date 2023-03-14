Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 3.20pm Updated: March 14 2023, 6.53pm
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

The devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy which has hit southern Africa in a rare second landfall has killed at least 216 people in Malawi and Mozambique since Saturday night, with the death toll expected to rise.

Heavy rains that triggered floods and mudslides have killed 199 people in Malawi, authorities said on Tuesday.

President Lazarus Chakwera declared a “state of disaster” in the country’s southern region and the now-ravaged commercial capital Blantyre.

Some 19,000 people in the south of the nation have been displaced, according to Malawi’s disaster management directorate.

Women walk to a nearby displacement centre in Blantyre, Malawi
Women walk to a nearby displacement centre in Blantyre, Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

“Power and communications are down in many affected areas, hindering aid operations,” said Stephane Dujarric, the UN secretary general’s spokesperson at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The most affected regions remain inaccessible so the full extent of the damage is so far unknown.

Reports from Mozambique’s disaster institute on Tuesday confirmed that 20 people have died in the country and 1,900 homes have been destroyed in the coastal Zambezia province.

Tens of thousands of people are still holed up in storm shelters and accommodation centres.

Freddy will continue to thump central Mozambique and southern Malawi with extreme rainfall before it exits back to the sea late on Wednesday afternoon, the UN’s meteorological centre on the island of Reunion projected.

Human rights group Amnesty International has called on the international community to mobilise resources and boost aid and rescue efforts in the two countries.

A man passes houses that are submerged in flood waters in Blantyre, Malawi
A man passes houses that are submerged in floodwaters in Blantyre, Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

Relief efforts in the nations are strained and were already battling a cholera outbreak when Freddy struck.

“It is clear that the official death toll will rise in both Malawi and Mozambique, as will reports of wrecked infrastructure,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s east and southern Africa director.

“The affected countries must also be compensated for loss and damage caused by the cyclone.”

In November last year, nations agreed to compensate countries affected by extreme weather exacerbated by human-caused climate change.

Cyclones are wetter, more frequent and more intense as the planet heats up, scientists say.

“Mozambique and Malawi are among the countries least responsible for climate change, yet they are facing the full force of storms that are intensifying due to global warming driven mostly by carbon emissions from the world’s richest nations,” Chagutah added.

Trees are strewn across a street in Quelimane, Mozambique
Trees are strewn across a street in Quelimane, Mozambique (AP)

Cyclone Freddy has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February.

It also pummelled the island states of Madagascar and Reunion last month as it traversed across the ocean.

The cyclone has intensified a record seven times and has the highest-ever recorded accumulated cyclone energy, which is a measurement of how much energy a cyclone has released over time.

Freddy recorded more energy over its lifetime than an entire typical US hurricane season.

The cyclone first developed near Australia in early February and is set to be the longest-ever recorded tropical cyclone.

The UN’s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record set by Hurricane John in 1994 of 31 days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented