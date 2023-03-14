Amir Khan: Staring into robber’s gun was scarier than any of my fights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Amir Khan: Staring into robber’s gun was scarier than any of my fights

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 3.53pm Updated: March 14 2023, 4.26pm
Amir Khan has spoken of the moment he was robbed at gunpoint (Jeff Moore/PA)
Amir Khan has spoken of the moment he was robbed at gunpoint (Jeff Moore/PA)

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has told a court how looking down the barrel of a gun as he was robbed of his £70,000 watch was scarier than any of his fights.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, 36, said his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, was “screaming and crying” when he was targeted as they left the Sahara Grill Restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year.

Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard how he was forced to hand over his bespoke, rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, a gift following a boxing match, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.

Mr Khan, who was a unified world champion at light-welterweight, said the robber pointed a gun in his face and said: “Take off the watch.”

The Bolton-born boxer, who retired last year with a professional record of 34 wins from his 40 fights, told a jury: “(I was) really scared. I have got three kids, my wife was next to me as well.

“I’m a sportsman, I’m a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different, very, very scary.”

Asked how close the robber was to him, Mr Khan, who currently lives in Dubai, said: “Very close. He was really close.

“I remember the gun – a foot from my face. I remember looking right into the barrel there, looking into the gun barrel.”

Mr Khan said he had been shopping in the Knightsbridge area, while his influencer wife was doing a shoot, before the couple ate dinner with his friend Omar Khalid, breaking the Ramadan fast.

“I spent about an hour in the restaurant,” he said. “Everything seemed nice and calm. I was taking pictures with fans, meeting people, talking to people, so everything seemed cool.”

Khan, who gave a thumbs up to photographers as he arrived at court, wore a dark grey, three-piece pinstriped suit as he took to the witness box on Tuesday.

He said Mr Khalid left first to get his car before he and his wife followed.

Amir Khan robbery
Amir Khan was robbed of his custom-made £70,000 watch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I was walking and Faryal was a couple of steps behind me. I put my hand on the door handle and I saw a guy run to me,” he said.

“It happened quite fast. I thought maybe it was someone messing about.

“He ran to me and pushed me towards the car, I fell back on the car and next I see a gun pointed in my face.

“It’s the first time I have ever seen a gun.”

Mr Khan said he was in “shock” and that he did not want to look at the gunman, who had his face covered with a scarf, because “I didn’t want him to pull the trigger”.

The sportsman said: “He said, ‘Take off your watch’.”

Mr Khan said the gunman and another robber ran off before people from the restaurant ran towards them.

“I could hear my wife screaming and crying,” he said.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, from Edmonton; Ahmed Bana, 25, from Tottenham; and Nurul Amin, 25, from Harringay; all north London, are on trial where they deny conspiracy to rob.

Amir Khan v Kell Brook – Manchester AO Arena
Amir Khan, right, in action against Kell Brook at the AO Arena in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Bana also denies possessing an imitation firearm.

Gunman Campbell, from Hornsey, also north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.

Bana is alleged to have been the driver of the silver Mercedes coupe, which dropped Campbell and another unknown robber at the scene before serving as the getaway vehicle.

Amin and Mohamed, along with another man who is not on trial, are said to have acted as “spotters” – dining in the restaurant to keep track of Mr Khan’s movements and relay them by phone to Bana.

Prosecutor Philip Evans KC said the “carefully planned and executed robbery”, which was captured on CCTV played to jurors, was “over in seconds”.

Zacharias Miah, defending Amin, highlighted Mr Khan and his wife’s BBC Three reality television show, Meet the Khans, and pointed to social media posts by the boxer.

“You are not shy in telling the world about your luxury lifestyle and the luxury items you have with you,” he suggested to Mr Khan.

“I’m not shy, I have worked hard for it,” Mr Khan said.

Amir Khan robbery court case
Former world boxing champion Amir Khan, left, arrives at Snaresbrook Crown Court (Jeff Moore/PA)

Rabah Kherbane, defending Mohamed, said Mr Khan had previously posted about his watch collection to his millions of social media followers and was filmed buying a watch on his TV show.

“Don’t always believe the TV, I didn’t really pay for it, it was given for free,” said Mr Khan.

Mr Khan, who said his insurance expired two weeks before his watch was stolen, admitted telling the media shortly after the robbery he believed “the hit” had been orchestrated by a member of his inner circle but said he had been mistaken.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, Mr Khalid said he first thought the robbers were fans when he saw them coming towards his car but then felt his friend “thudded” into the vehicle.

“I looked through the window and one of them had a gun,” he said.

“I probably froze for about a second. I thought in my head, ‘What do I do here? He’s my friend, I need to help’.

“I got out of the car and the gun was pointed at me.”

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Amir Khan has spoken of the moment he was robbed at gunpoint (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented