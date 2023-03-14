Male-to-male courtship seen in fruit flies exposed to ozone pollution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Male-to-male courtship seen in fruit flies exposed to ozone pollution

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 4.02pm
Four male fruit flies attempting to find a mate (Benjamin Fabian/Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology/PA)
Four male fruit flies attempting to find a mate (Benjamin Fabian/Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology/PA)

Male fruit flies exposed to ozone pollution may struggle to recognise members of the opposite sex and show an interest in other males instead, research suggests.

Scientists have found high levels of ozone exposure disrupts the chemical mating signal – pheromones – of these insects.

Female flies were found to be less interested in males exposed to ozone and much slower to respond to their courtship behaviour.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, raise concern that ozone pollution may be contributing to the global decline of insects.

Study author Professor Bill Hansson, head of the Evolutionary Neuroethology Department and co-founder of the Max Planck Centre on next Generation Insect Chemical Ecology, said: “Insects and their pheromones have evolved over millions of years.

Two male fruit flies trying to copulate with each other after ozone pollution exposure
Two male fruit flies trying to mate with each other after ozone pollution exposure (Benjamin Fabian/Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology/PA)

“In contrast, the concentration of air pollutants has only increased dramatically since industrialisation.

“It is unlikely that the communication systems of insects, which have evolved over the course of evolution, will be able to adapt to new conditions within a short period of time if pheromones are suddenly no longer there.

“The only solution to this dilemma is to immediately reduce pollutants in the atmosphere.”

While ozone that is high in the Earth’s atmosphere protects us from the sun’s harmful radiation, at ground level it is an air pollutant that has been found to harm people and plants.

Ground-level ozone forms when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds – pollution that comes from vehicles and industry – react with each other in sunlight and hot temperatures.

Like fruit flies, many insects communicate using pheromones that are released into the air – and this is particularly important when it comes to finding a mate.

Males use the odour from pheromones to distinguish females from other males: pheromones attract females while repelling other males.

For the study, male fruit flies were exposed to ozone (at about 100 parts per billion) for two hours – similar to the amount seen in ground-level atmosphere in polluted cities.

When compared to control insects, the researchers found that pheromone levels in ozone-exposed fruit flies decreased significantly.

Of the eight species of fruit flies tested, only one species, Drosophila busckii, was found to be unaffected by ozone exposure.

The scientists said they also observed an increase in male-to-male courtship after ozone exposure, which they believe was likely due to male fruit flies not being able to differentiate between other males and females without these chemical signals.

The researchers said that most insect pheromones contain carbon-carbon double bonds which can be easily destroyed by ozone.

Study author Dr Markus Knaden, who heads the Odour-guided Behaviour Group in the Department of Evolutionary Neuroethology at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology, said: “We already knew that environmental pollutants such as ozone and nitric oxide degrade floral scents, making flowers less attractive to their pollinators.

“Since compounds with carbon double bonds are particularly sensitive to ozone degradation, and almost all insect sex pheromones carry such double bonds, we wondered whether air pollution also affects how well insect females and males find and identify each other during mating.”

As part of the next steps, the researchers are looking to study the effects of ozone on a broader range of insects, including moths, bees and ants.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Four male fruit flies attempting to find a mate (Benjamin Fabian/Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented