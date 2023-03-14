GP who ran clinic for trans patients awaits ruling after challenging suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

GP who ran clinic for trans patients awaits ruling after challenging suspension

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 4.58pm
Dr Helen Webberley at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, where she is appealing a decision by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to suspend her from practice for two months for serious misconduct. Dr Webberley, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, is the founder of GenderGP, an online clinic for transgender patients. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023. PA/Jordan Pettitt

A GP who ran an online clinic for transgender patients is waiting for a High Court judge’s ruling after challenging a tribunal decision to impose a two-month suspension.

Helen Webberley, founder of a website called GenderGP, was found to have committed serious misconduct by a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel in June 2022.

On Tuesday, Dr Webberley, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, staged an appeal at a High Court hearing in London and argued that the tribunal had made errors.

Mr Justice Jay, who heard arguments from lawyers representing Dr Webberley and the General Medical Council, said he would deliver a ruling on the appeal on a date to be fixed.

“Errors were made,” Jamas Hodivala KC, who led Dr Webberley’s legal team, told the judge.

“Findings of fact were wrong. The judgment on misconduct was wrong. The conclusion on sanction was wrong.”

A barrister representing the General Medical Council told Mr Justice Jay that Dr Webberley’s appeal should be dismissed.

Peter Mant said there had been a “proper evidential basis” for the tribunal’s findings.

Helen Webberley appeal
The daily cause list boards inside the main hall at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Mant outlined the background to the case in a written argument and said Dr Webberley was a GP who provided services to transgender patients and ran a website called GenderGP.

He told the judge that allegations against Dr Webberley concerned her treatment of “three transgender children or adolescents and various other matters”.

Mr Mant said the sanction imposed related to “one head of charge, concerning one patient”.

That patient was not named at the hearing but identified as “Patient C”.

Mr Mant said “Patient C” was a teenager “assigned female at birth” who identified as male.

“The misconduct for which the sanction was imposed concerned failure to provide good clinical care to a transgender child (“Patient C”) in not discussing the risks before commencing treatment with puberty blockers,” Mr Mant told the judge.

“The tribunal found that suspension was necessary to protect the public as the appellant did not have insight into her failings.”

