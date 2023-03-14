EU urges members to deport more migrants who are ineligible to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU urges members to deport more migrants who are ineligible to stay

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 6.09pm
This image provided by German humanitarian organisation Sea-watch shows a boat carrying a group of migrants in distress in the southern Mediterranean Sea (Christian Gohdes/Sea-Watch via AP)
This image provided by German humanitarian organisation Sea-watch shows a boat carrying a group of migrants in distress in the southern Mediterranean Sea (Christian Gohdes/Sea-Watch via AP)

The European Union has urged its member countries to deport more people who enter Europe without authorisation and who are not eligible to stay, saying that only around one in five would-be migrants who should be sent home actually are.

“Last year, we had a return rate of only 21% of those who are not eligible to stay,” EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

“When we fail to return people, this hampers our system and erodes trust.”

Ms Johansson said that 340,000 decisions were handed down in EU member nations last year to deport people, but that only in 60% of cases did European authorities try to contact the migrants’ home countries to get them accepted back in.

“To protect the right to apply for asylum we have to show that we are appropriately dealing with those who do not qualify for international protection,” she said.

“We need migration, but it has to be in a legal and orderly way.”

The arrival of well over one million migrants in 2015 – mostly people fleeing war in Syria or Iraq – sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises.

Member countries bickered over who should take responsibility for the migrants who enter, and whether other members should be obliged to help.

The row continues today.

Repeated attempts to reform the asylum system have been made, but there has been little progress.

Unable to resolve the core dispute, the EU has turned to paying the countries that people leave or transit to prevent them setting out in the first place.

Ms Johansson said the EU’s border and coastguard agency “is well equipped” to organise deportation flights, and urged the bloc’s 27 member countries to take advantage of them.

“We have a good political agreement with Bangladesh,” the EU’s top migration official noted.

She said a Frontex flight would depart for Bangladesh on Wednesday with 68 “returnees” aboard.

“This is the way we should work together,” Ms Johansson said.

