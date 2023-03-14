Pakistan police and supporters of former PM Imran Khan scuffle near his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan police and supporters of former PM Imran Khan scuffle near his home

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 6.51pm
Police use water cannon to disperse the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Mr Khan's residence in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Police use water cannon to disperse the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Mr Khan’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistani police have scuffled with supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan as officers arrived outside his home to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges, police and officials said.

The police operation triggered clashes between Mr Khan’s supporters and police in the country’s major cities.

Police in the eastern city of Lahore planned to serve Mr Khan with a warrant to appear in court later this week.

They fired tear gas at the house as the 71-year-old opposition leader’s supporters hurled rocks and bricks at the officers.

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party chant anti-government slogans during a demonstration against the police operation outside their leader's residence, in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s party chant anti-government slogans during a demonstration against the police operation outside their leader’s residence, in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

About a dozen police and some 35 of Mr Khan’s supporters were reported injured.

Tear gas shells and pieces of bricks littered the pavement as Mr Khan’s followers fought back with batons they had brought to resist police.

Mr Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing his assets.

The former premier has avoided appearances before the court since November when he was wounded in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern Punjab province, claiming he was not medically fit to travel from Lahore to Islamabad to face indictment.

Last week, he went to Islamabad to appear before three courts, but he failed to appear before the fourth court to face indictment in the graft case, which is a legal process for starting his trial.

Mr Khan has claimed that the string of cases against him, which includes terrorism charges, are a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit the former cricket star-turned-Islamist politician.

On Tuesday, Mr Sharif told Pakistan’s Geo television that Mr Khan’s arrest was ordered by a court, and it was not a political victimisation.

“We will arrest him, and will do it on a court order,” Shahzad Bukhari, deputy-inspector general of Islamabad police, told reporters earlier in Lahore.

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan throw stones as police fire tear gas shells to disperse them during clashes outside Mr Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan throw stones as police fire tear gas shells to disperse them during clashes outside Mr Khan’s residence, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Bukhari was later also lightly injured in the violence and received first aid from police medics at the scene.

However, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a top leader from Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the government was trying to disrupt law and order by sending police to Mr Khan’s house.

“We are ready to find a middle way through talks with police, but we should know what the purpose of today’s police raid is,” he said.

“Don’t worsen the situation. Let us sit and discuss what you want,” Qureshi asked the police.

He said Mr Khan could consider voluntarily offering his arrest, “but let us talk first”.

Fawad Chaudhry, another senior party leader, said Mr Khan’s legal team was in the process of submitting a request to the Islamabad High Court to have warrants against Mr Khan suspended.

Mr Khan’s lawyers were also legally challenging the warrants before another Islamabad court later.

From inside his home, Mr Khan urged his followers to fight on even if he is arrested in a message on Twitter.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (KM Chaudhry/AP)
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (KM Chaudhry/AP)

“They think this nation will fall asleep when Imran Khan is jailed,” he said.

“You need to prove them wrong.”

Police said reinforcements were on their way to Mr Khan’s house to bring the situation under control.

TV footage showed tear gas shells falling inside Mr Khan’s house.

Angered over the expected arrest of Mr Khan, his supporters took to the streets across Pakistan, blocking some key roads near Islamabad while asking the government to refrain from arresting Mr Khan.

“We will arrest this man on the court order and he ran away to avoid arrest,” said interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, who is not related to the former premier.

He said Mr Khan will be produced before the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Sharif’s government made changes approved by the cabinet to clarify laws banning officials from keeping valuable state gifts received while in office.

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan throw stones towards riot police officers during clashes outside Mr Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan throw stones towards riot police officers during clashes outside Mr Khan’s residence, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

The ban clarifies that no official – including the country’s prime minister, figurehead president and cabinet ministers – can keep a gift that exceeds 300 dollars (£245) in value.

The ban says any recipient must deposit such a gift with the state repository, known as Toshakhana in the Urdu language, within a month of receiving it.

The gifts would from now on be perceived as state property, it added.

Impoverished Pakistan has been embroiled in a deepening economic crisis and is trying to negotiate a desperately needed bailout from the International Monetary Fund to avoid a default.

Until his ousting, Mr Khan’s government had blocked the release of any information about gifts officials received from visiting dignitaries.

In the past, officials receiving a gift – regardless of its value – would symbolically reimburse state coffers with a small amount and keep the gift.

In a major U-turn, Mr Sharif’s government on Monday publicised a list of gifts given to officials from past administrations, listing each item’s value and the minor amounts paid by the recipients since 2002.

