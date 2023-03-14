Five-star Erling Haaland leads Manchester City rout of RB Leipzig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five-star Erling Haaland leads Manchester City rout of RB Leipzig

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.03pm Updated: March 14 2023, 10.05pm
Erling Haaland celebrates his fifth goal in the rout of RB Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates his fifth goal in the rout of RB Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

The sensational Erling Haaland scored five as Manchester City ran riot to power into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

Haaland took his tally for the campaign to a staggering 39 from 36 appearances in a ruthless performance at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet as City completed an 8-1 aggregate triumph over the German side but it was Haaland who took the plaudits – and had people reaching for the record books – on a wintry evening.

By scoring his first two goals, the Norwegian became the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League aged 22 years and 236 days.

Yet he did not stop there, going on to become only the third player to score five in a single Champions League game and take his overall total in the competition to 33 in 25 games.

He is now also the most prolific scorer in a single season for City, beating the previous record of 38 set by Tommy Johnson in 1928-29.

City made light of the snow and sleet, setting their stall out early with Gundogan, Haaland and Jack Grealish all threatening in the opening stages.

It still took a couple of dubious decisions to help them establish an early stranglehold, but once they had control of the game the visitors wilted.

Their first stroke of luck came when they were awarded a contentious penalty after a VAR review.

Referee Slavko Vincic was sent to the screen to check whether a Rodri header prior to a goalmouth scramble had clipped the back of Benjamin Henrichs’ arm at point-blank range.

The defender certainly knew little about it but Haaland did not pass up the opportunity offered to him from the spot as he fired City ahead after 22 minutes.

The Norwegian doubled the lead little over a minute later, typically finding himself in the right place at the right time to head home a rebound after a thunderous De Bruyne shot struck the bar.

He might have had his hat-trick moments after that but Janis Blaswich parried a ferocious drive.

Leipzig tried to battle back but City benefited from another controversial call after Ederson raced out of his area and appeared to bring down Konrad Laimer. The City keeper escaped punishment and, with that, Leipzig rarely threatened again.

Haaland claimed his treble on the stroke of half-time after a Ruben Dias header struck the post and rolled across the line. Amadou Haidara did get to it first but his attempted clearance cannoned off Haaland’s legs and into the net.

Erling Haaland bundles home his and Manchester City’s third goal
Erling Haaland bundles home his and Manchester City’s third goal (Nick Potts/PA)

The scoreline became a rout four minutes into the second half when Gundogan beat a defender with a neat touch on the edge of the area and beat Blaswich with a low left-foot shot across goal.

Things almost immediately got even worse for Leipzig as Haaland claimed his fourth following a corner. There was some pinball in the area as Blaswich saved from Haaland and Manuel Akanji but City’s formidable number nine made no mistake at the second attempt.

It began to look like Haaland and City could score at will as he then made it 6-0 after 57 minutes.

Again Blaswich managed to keep out an initial effort from Akanji but Haaland, at his ruthless best, blasted back the rebound.

City went close again when substitute Riyad Mahrez forced Blaswich to save but the excitement began to subside after manager Pep Guardiola decided to take Haaland off just after the hour.

Naturally, he left the field to a huge ovation for his remarkable performance.

De Bruyne wrapped up the scoring in injury time with a superb strike from the edge of the area.

