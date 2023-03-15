What the papers say – March 15

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mid-week papers focus on the Chancellor’s budget package which is set to include a major expansion of childcare support.

The Daily Telegraph, the Financial Times, the i and the Daily Express all report on Jeremy Hunt’s £4bn childcare bid to get parents back to work.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hunt faces revolt over tax rise in Budget'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/7wDbk8Zqsn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 14, 2023

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 15 March https://t.co/Oo2mKIK5MB pic.twitter.com/G7klloToy5 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 14, 2023

Wednesday's front page: Free childcare boost in Budget with 30 hours a week extra for toddlers #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @singharj: https://t.co/vAsAwWuihQ pic.twitter.com/rurkiXqPzn — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 14, 2023

The story is also carried by The Times, the Daily Mail and The Guardian.

THE TIMES: More free childcare to get parents back in jobs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vBZwGuedkk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 14, 2023

MAIL: Free pre-school childcare in back to work budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sjLansD76M — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 14, 2023

Guardian front page, Wednesday 15 March 2023: Hunt’s £4bn childcare bid to get parents back to work pic.twitter.com/0OylDGnM9r — The Guardian (@guardian) March 14, 2023

Also covering the budget, the Daily Mirror uses its splash to call on the Chancellor to tackle inequality and child hunger and reward key workers.

Elsewhere, Metro says a Russian fighter jet has brought down a US spy drone.

Gary Lineker appears to be taunting the BBC with a new Twitter profile picture promoting free speech just days after his extraordinary row with bosses over impartiality, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT: Now Gary Lineker taunts the BBC #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LrEccGpnSJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 14, 2023

And the Daily Star says Bear Grylls has “lauded the health benefits of eating organs such as liver, heart and testicles”.