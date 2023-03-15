Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.42am
(Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
(Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Former Australian prime minister Paul Keating has said his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernise its fleet “must be the worst deal in all history”.

Speaking at a National Press Club event, Mr Keating said the submarines would not serve a useful military purpose.

“The only way the Chinese could threaten Australia or attack it is on land,” Mr Keating said.

“That is, they bring an armada of troop ships with a massive army to occupy us. This is not possible for the Chinese to do.”

He added that Australia would sink any such Chinese armada with planes and missiles.

“The idea that we need American submarines to protect us,” Mr Keating said.

“If we buy eight, three are at sea. Three are going to protect us from the might of China. Really? I mean, the rubbish of it. The rubbish.”

Australia’s deal — announced on Monday in San Diego by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — came amid growing concern about China’s military build-up and influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Biden emphasised that the submarines would not carry nuclear weapons of any kind.

Australian defence minister Richard Marles said the deal was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military build-up in the region since the Second World War.

“We have to take the step of developing the capability to operate a nuclear-powered submarine so that we can hand over a much more self-reliant nation to our children and to our grandchildren,” Mr Marles said.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
(left to right) Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations (Leon Neal/PA)

China said on Tuesday the US, Australia and the United Kingdom were travelling “further down the wrong and dangerous path for their own geopolitical self-interest” in inking the deal, which has been given the acronym Aukus.

Mr Keating served as prime minister for more than four years in the 1990s. He was from the Labor Party, the same party as Mr Albanese.

Mr Keating said the submarine deal was the worst international decision by the Labor Party in more than 100 years, when it unsuccessfully tried to introduce conscription during the First World War.

He also mocked the cost of the deal, which Australian officials have estimated at between 268 billion and 368 billion Australian dollars (£147 billion – £202 billion) over three decades. Australian officials say the deal will create 20,000 jobs.

“For 360 billion, we’re going to get eight submarines,” Mr Keating said. “It must be the worst deal in all history.”

At the Press Club event, Mr Keating was questioned about whether his own ties to China had influenced his views.

He said he had no commercial interests in China and had stopped serving on a bank board five years ago.

