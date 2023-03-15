Political tensions amid new protests over French pension bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Political tensions amid new protests over French pension bill

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 7.52am
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Lyon, central France (AP)
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Lyon, central France (AP)

Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house legislators examines the contested bill.

The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions, and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority?

Meanwhile, unions are hoping that demonstrations across the country will further demonstrate workers’ massive opposition to the plan, promoted by Mr Macron as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive.

Wednesday’s meeting of seven senators and seven legislators from the National Assembly is meant to find an accord on the final version of the text.

France Pension Protests
Union members stand as tear gas is released during a demonstration in Lyon (AP)

The senate is expected to approve it on Thursday, as its conservative majority is in favour of raising the retirement age.

The situation at the National Assembly is much more complicated, however.

Mr Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority in legislative elections last year, forcing the government to count on conservatives’ votes to pass the bill.

Leftists and far-right legislators are strongly opposed to the measure.

The head of the conservative Republicans, Eric Ciotti, who himself has a seat at the National Assembly, said in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that “the highest interest of the nation … commands us to vote for the reform”.

But conservative legislators are divided and some are planning to vote against or abstain, making the outcome in the lower house hard to predict.

France Pension Reform
Uncollected rubbish lies in the street in Paris (AP)

With no guarantee of a majority, Mr Macron’s government is facing a dilemma: A vote Thursday afternoon in the National Assembly would give more legitimacy to the bill, if adopted, but there is a risk it would be rejected.

Another option would be to use a special constitutional power to force the bill through parliament without a vote.

But such an unpopular move would prompt immediate criticism from the political opposition and unions about the lack of democratic debate.

Train drivers, school teachers, dock workers and others are expected to walk off the job Wednesday.

Thousands of tonnes of refuse is piling up on Paris pavements amid a continuing strike against the pension plan.

Public transport is expected to be disrupted, including high-speed, regional and Paris suburban trains. France’s aviation authority, the DGAC, said 20% of the flights at Paris-Orly airport have been cancelled, and warned about potential delays.

Workers in several oil refineries are also among those pursuing an open-ended strike launched last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
9
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
4
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
8
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Firefighters battle Dundee house blaze for seven hours
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
8
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
9
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
10
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor

More from The Courier

Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing. Image: Matteo Bell
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
The Ford Focus ST. Image: Ford.
Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC's most viewed properties in Tayside for February
The 80s-themed spin class at The Shed. Picture: Chris Sumner.
The Shed: Disco time at 80s-themed spin class at rural fitness facility
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving trial Picture shows; Kevin Martin. Livingston Sheriff Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 14/03/2023
Dundee driver acquitted of endangering two men during caravan feud
Queen's Park lead the way in the Championship ahead of Dundee. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
Fife barber Cammy Barnes (front right) is cutting the Scotland rugby team's hair then performing at Murrayfield ahead of the Six Nations Italy clash. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife's singing barber 'more nervous' about cutting Scotland rugby team's hair than his pre-match…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driving Picture shows; Byron Phipson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Drunk driver rolled minibus on Fife country road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug supply Picture shows; Daniel Hanley. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 14/03/2023
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda

Editor's Picks

Most Commented